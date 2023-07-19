Here are the rest of the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (19th July 2023):

Reference: 23/01151/FUL

Address: Marchants Farm Pudds Cross Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Planning applications

Proposal: Proposed portal framed hay storage barn.

Reference: 23/01368/NMA

Address: 8 Boundary Cottages Chipperfield Road Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 22/01474/FHA (Demolition of existing shed/store and construction of new shed/store.)

Reference: 23/01562/FHA

Address: 2-3 Frithsden Gardens Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3DE

Proposal: Replacement of existing timber fence panels to rear of property. Replacement of wire mesh fencing. Painting of front wooden window frames

Reference: 23/01587/FUL

Address: Corner Farm Gaddesden Lane Gaddesden Row Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Part change of use from equestrian to garden, replacement of equestrian complex with stable block, erection of detached garage with revised access and parking arrangement, replacement swimming pool and landscaping

Reference: 23/01635/LBC

Address: 2-3 Frithsden Gardens Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3DE

Proposal: Replacement of existing timber fence panels to rear of property. Replacement of wire mesh fencing. Painting of front wooden window frames

Reference: 23/01662/DRC

Address: 34 Alexandra Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5BS

Proposal: Details as required by condition 4 (part f) (Details - cycle parking) ) attached to planning permission 21/02229/FUL (Refurbishment and extension of existing dwelling and division into 9 x 1 bed units, office space, car parking and landscaping.)

Reference: 23/01674/FHA

Address: 47 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DD

Proposal: Replacement of front door.

Reference: 23/01694/FHA

Address: 82 Wood Lane End Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4RF

Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension. Part double storey rear extension to match with the adjoining property.

Reference: 23/01698/FHA

Address: 3 Hempstead Lane Potten End Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Two storey side extension

Reference: 23/01699/AGD

Address: Sandpit Green Swing Gate Lane Berkhamsted Herts

Proposal: Forestry Barn

Reference: 23/01700/TCA

Address: 32 Cross Oak Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3EH

Proposal: Works to tree

Reference: 23/01701/DRC

Address: Felden Close Sheethanger Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Discharge of condition 5 (Fencing) attached to planning permission 21/04780/ROC (Variation of Condition 7 (Approved plans) attached to planning permission 21/03317/ROC (Variation of condition 8 (approved plans) attached to planning permission 19/02587/FUL (Refurbishment and extension to existing house including new integral garage, demolition of existing garage, creation of new private drive and construction of two five bedroom houses including garaging and landscaping.)

Reference: 23/01703/HPA

Address: 82 Wood Lane End Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4RF

Proposal: Single Storey Rear extension measuring 5.45m deep with a maximum ridge height of 3.20m and a maximum eaves height of 3.00m.

Reference: 23/01706/FHA

Address: 5 Tring Road Long Marston Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Two storey side and rear extension with rooflights plus new access and crossover.

Reference: 23/01707/FHA

Address: 79 Covert Road Northchurch Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Two storey side and rear extension, single storey front extension and single storey rear extension.

Reference: 23/01708/DRC

Address: 55 Beaconsfield Road Tring Hertfordshire HP23 4DW

Proposal: Details required by condition 3 soft and hard landscaping, condition 5 electric charging details. attached to planning permission 21/00398/FUL (Demolition of existing dwelling and replacement with a pair of semi detached 3 bedroom dwellings)

Reference: 23/01709/TCA

Address: 7 Charles Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3DG

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 23/01710/TPO

Address: Cherry Trees Shootersway Lane Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Works to tree

Reference: 23/01711/LDP

Address: High Firs 3A Highcroft Road Felden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Construction of single storey detached building to provide garage and storage/office space at ground floor.

Reference: 23/01712/ROC

Address: Boxmoor Lodge London Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Variation of condition 2 (Approved plans) attached to planning permission 21/02365/FUL (Demolition of existing buildings, new access road and a construction of 6 x 5 bedroom x 2 storey detached dwelling houses with garages.)

Reference: 23/01714/DRC

Address: 6 Highcroft Road Felden Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details required by condition 3 details of external material, attached to planning permission 23/00608/FUL (Demolition of the existing bungalow and replacement with a two storey dwellinghouse)

Reference: 23/01715/TPO

Address: Westbrook Hay School London Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Works to tree. T1

Reference: 23/01716/FHA

Address: 52 Rucklers Lane Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8AU

Proposal: A single storage extension to the existing ground floor rear reception room and laundry room

Reference: 23/01725/LBC

Address: 47 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DD