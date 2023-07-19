Planning applications across Dacorum: Extensions, barns and farms
Here are the rest of the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council (19th July 2023):
Reference: 23/01151/FUL
Address: Marchants Farm Pudds Cross Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Proposed portal framed hay storage barn.
Reference: 23/01368/NMA
Address: 8 Boundary Cottages Chipperfield Road Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 22/01474/FHA (Demolition of existing shed/store and construction of new shed/store.)
Reference: 23/01562/FHA
Address: 2-3 Frithsden Gardens Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3DE
Proposal: Replacement of existing timber fence panels to rear of property. Replacement of wire mesh fencing. Painting of front wooden window frames
Reference: 23/01587/FUL
Address: Corner Farm Gaddesden Lane Gaddesden Row Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Part change of use from equestrian to garden, replacement of equestrian complex with stable block, erection of detached garage with revised access and parking arrangement, replacement swimming pool and landscaping
Reference: 23/01635/LBC
Reference: 23/01662/DRC
Address: 34 Alexandra Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5BS
Proposal: Details as required by condition 4 (part f) (Details - cycle parking) ) attached to planning permission 21/02229/FUL (Refurbishment and extension of existing dwelling and division into 9 x 1 bed units, office space, car parking and landscaping.)
Reference: 23/01674/FHA
Address: 47 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DD
Proposal: Replacement of front door.
Reference: 23/01694/FHA
Address: 82 Wood Lane End Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4RF
Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension. Part double storey rear extension to match with the adjoining property.
Reference: 23/01698/FHA
Address: 3 Hempstead Lane Potten End Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Two storey side extension
Reference: 23/01699/AGD
Address: Sandpit Green Swing Gate Lane Berkhamsted Herts
Proposal: Forestry Barn
Reference: 23/01700/TCA
Address: 32 Cross Oak Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3EH
Proposal: Works to tree
Reference: 23/01701/DRC
Address: Felden Close Sheethanger Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Discharge of condition 5 (Fencing) attached to planning permission 21/04780/ROC (Variation of Condition 7 (Approved plans) attached to planning permission 21/03317/ROC (Variation of condition 8 (approved plans) attached to planning permission 19/02587/FUL (Refurbishment and extension to existing house including new integral garage, demolition of existing garage, creation of new private drive and construction of two five bedroom houses including garaging and landscaping.)
Reference: 23/01703/HPA
Address: 82 Wood Lane End Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4RF
Proposal: Single Storey Rear extension measuring 5.45m deep with a maximum ridge height of 3.20m and a maximum eaves height of 3.00m.
Reference: 23/01706/FHA
Address: 5 Tring Road Long Marston Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Two storey side and rear extension with rooflights plus new access and crossover.
Reference: 23/01707/FHA
Address: 79 Covert Road Northchurch Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Two storey side and rear extension, single storey front extension and single storey rear extension.
Reference: 23/01708/DRC
Address: 55 Beaconsfield Road Tring Hertfordshire HP23 4DW
Proposal: Details required by condition 3 soft and hard landscaping, condition 5 electric charging details. attached to planning permission 21/00398/FUL (Demolition of existing dwelling and replacement with a pair of semi detached 3 bedroom dwellings)
Reference: 23/01709/TCA
Address: 7 Charles Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3DG
Proposal: Works to trees
Reference: 23/01710/TPO
Address: Cherry Trees Shootersway Lane Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Works to tree
Reference: 23/01711/LDP
Address: High Firs 3A Highcroft Road Felden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Construction of single storey detached building to provide garage and storage/office space at ground floor.
Reference: 23/01712/ROC
Address: Boxmoor Lodge London Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Variation of condition 2 (Approved plans) attached to planning permission 21/02365/FUL (Demolition of existing buildings, new access road and a construction of 6 x 5 bedroom x 2 storey detached dwelling houses with garages.)
Reference: 23/01714/DRC
Address: 6 Highcroft Road Felden Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details required by condition 3 details of external material, attached to planning permission 23/00608/FUL (Demolition of the existing bungalow and replacement with a two storey dwellinghouse)
Reference: 23/01715/TPO
Address: Westbrook Hay School London Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Works to tree. T1
Reference: 23/01716/FHA
Address: 52 Rucklers Lane Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8AU
Proposal: A single storage extension to the existing ground floor rear reception room and laundry room
Reference: 23/01725/LBC
