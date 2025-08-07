Over 1,000 mouldy Herts homes pose health risk to children

Over 1,000 households in Hertfordshire with children under 14 are living in homes affected by damp and mould, according to a council report.

Members of Hertfordshire’s health and wellbeing board were presented with a report into “health risks of damp and mould in the home”.

The report, prepared by Victoria Leitner, the county council’s strategic lead of public health, emphasised the impact on children and young people’s health.

It stated: “Good quality housing is a key determinant of health, helping prevent a range of health conditions, for instance respiratory conditions, injuries, and poor mental health.

Hertfordshire County Hall. Photo from Will Durrant/Local Democracy Reporting Service

“Poor housing quality is estimated to cost the NHS £1.4billion per year to treat those who are affected, while leaving people in these conditions is estimated to cost society £18.5 billion per year. Poor quality, old housing, and high occupancy levels increase the risk of damp and mould.

“Moulds can cause health problems by producing allergens, irritants, and potentially toxic substances. Health issues include respiratory infections, allergies, and asthma, with increased risks for children under 14, older adults (65+) and immunocompromised individuals.

“In 2022, 14.6% of homes in England (3.7 million) did not comply with the Decent Homes Standard, causing avoidable ill health and inequalities.

“In Hertfordshire, it is calculated that there are 17,855 damp homes, with a minimum of 1,033 households with children under the age of 14.

“Shared strategic and collaborative priorities to address the need for improved housing quality in Hertfordshire have been set out through a number of local policies and structures.

“The Hertfordshire Health and Wellbeing Strategy articulates housing-related objectives within the ‘Healthy living standard for all’ and ‘healthy and sustainable places and communities’ themes.

“Additionally, housing quality and healthy places objectives are articulated within the Hertfordshire Public Health Strategy, the Integrated Care strategy for Hertfordshire and West Essex, as well as the Hertfordshire Growth Board missions on right homes, right places, healthy and safer places and sustainable county to ensure good quality living standards.”

The report adds that the development of an information flyer covering issues related to damp and mould, as well as a “Damp & Mould Risk Scale” and an e-booklet for professionals, has been “pivotal” in helping to tackle problems locally.

Further steps include enhanced training for GPs and other health, social care and voluntary service professionals, with a launch set for autumn. Efforts will also be made to improve referrals for essential repairs in homes across Hertfordshire.