An application to build a new Lidl in Hemel Hempstead has moved into the final stage of a planning process.

Lidl has applied to build a new shop to the north of the Jarman Park - opposite the existing Tesco Extra store.

At a Dacorum Borough Council development management meeting on November 17, councillors agreed to delegate their planning powers to officers “with a view to approving” the build. The principle of building retail on the units had already been green-lit.

Artist's impression of the new store

The design is set to feature “a new high-quality Lidl foodstore” with 130 parking spaces – two of which will be reserved for electric vehicles. The new store would create 40 jobs, split equally between full and part-time positions.

Solar panels would be installed on the roof to supply the store with power.

Tesco Stores Limited has objected to Lidl’s proposals on several bases, including that the proposal fails to “maximise” use of the site and that the applicant’s town centre and retail “health check” is not up-to-date.

A letter of objection from Tesco’s representatives reads: “The… assessment of alternative sites is flawed. It fails to consider other out-of-centre opportunities.”

Council planning officers recommended 18 conditions which the council would impose on the developers.

Their report reads: “The proposed design is considered acceptable as well as the various other material planning considerations such as residential amenity, accessibility, highway safety, parking provision, noise, air quality, etc.”