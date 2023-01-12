New Hemel Hempstead crematorium set to open in spring
Work began on the site in November 2021
Hemel Hempstead’s newest crematorium will open in spring this year, according to an update from Watford Borough Council.
The crematorium site is on land next to the new Poppy Fields cemetery at Bedmond Road. With the exterior of the building almost finished, the internal work and landscaping is left to complete.
The crematorium will serve the needs of residents in West Hertfordshire and is the sister-site to a crematorium in Garston.
The crematorium is being delivered by the West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee, including representatives from Watford, Three Rivers, St Albans, Hertsmere and Dacorum councils.
David Major, chair of the West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee, said: “The facility will be a valuable addition to the community, offering a beautiful and peaceful place for saying goodbye to loved ones.”
Once finished, it will offer residents more choice when arranging a funeral and provide increased service times up to 60 minutes for individual ceremonies.