Hemel Hempstead’s newest crematorium will open in spring this year, according to an update from Watford Borough Council.

The crematorium site is on land next to the new Poppy Fields cemetery at Bedmond Road. With the exterior of the building almost finished, the internal work and landscaping is left to complete.

Advertisement

The crematorium will serve the needs of residents in West Hertfordshire and is the sister-site to a crematorium in Garston.

The crematorium is due to be completed soon.

The crematorium is being delivered by the West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee, including representatives from Watford, Three Rivers, St Albans, Hertsmere and Dacorum councils.

David Major, chair of the West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee, said: “The facility will be a valuable addition to the community, offering a beautiful and peaceful place for saying goodbye to loved ones.”

Advertisement