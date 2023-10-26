The homes for social rent are in the sought after village of Wilstone

Six new council homes have been welcomed in Tring with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The homes are a mixture of two and three-bedroom houses, providing housing for social rent in the sought after village of Wilstone. One house is fully accessible.

The new-builds are on under-used council land and are energy-efficient with electric air source heat pump heating and increased insulation. Each home also has an electric charger point and a private parking bay.

Cllr Simy Dhyani and tenant Linda James cut the ribbon at the official opening of the Wilstone development. Image submitted .

Councillors, members of the housing team, representatives from Life Build Solutions, Project Managers BPM Ltd and Architects Kyle Smart Associates, attended a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony. And new tenant Linda James had the honour of cutting the ribbon with Cllr Simy Dhyani.

Linda said: “Our home is beautiful and built to a very high standard. Already, the extra space is making a huge difference to our everyday family life. It’s so lovely to have a garden now for my son. We look forward to spending many happy years here."

Housing and property portfolio-holder Cllr Simy Dhyani added: “Homes in Dacorum’s villages have become unattainable for most local families and we’re pleased that Wilstone will once again welcome new council tenants in an otherwise unaffordable area.

