New council homes in Tring welcomed in ribbon-cutting ceremony
Six new council homes have been welcomed in Tring with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The homes are a mixture of two and three-bedroom houses, providing housing for social rent in the sought after village of Wilstone. One house is fully accessible.
The new-builds are on under-used council land and are energy-efficient with electric air source heat pump heating and increased insulation. Each home also has an electric charger point and a private parking bay.
Councillors, members of the housing team, representatives from Life Build Solutions, Project Managers BPM Ltd and Architects Kyle Smart Associates, attended a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony. And new tenant Linda James had the honour of cutting the ribbon with Cllr Simy Dhyani.
Linda said: “Our home is beautiful and built to a very high standard. Already, the extra space is making a huge difference to our everyday family life. It’s so lovely to have a garden now for my son. We look forward to spending many happy years here."
Housing and property portfolio-holder Cllr Simy Dhyani added: “Homes in Dacorum’s villages have become unattainable for most local families and we’re pleased that Wilstone will once again welcome new council tenants in an otherwise unaffordable area.
“The development means that housing applicants with local connection have a chance to live close to family. This development is also a wonderful example of listening to the local community. We addressed existing residents’ concerns about parking by providing an extra eight visitor parking spaces available for everyone’s use."