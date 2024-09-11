MP raises Hemel SEND issues in Parliament

Hemel Hempstead MP, David Taylor, has raised the plight in Parliament of hundreds of Hemel families who have been let down by a lack of help for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) from Hertfordshire County Council and the previous government.

David told the moving tale of Jane a constituent with two school age children both with SEND issues. One of the children needs one on one support to catch up on English and Maths but the local authority has refused to do provide the necessary support. This means her son, who is now 14, has not had an academic education in more than six years. “In preparation for this debate, I received 25 tales from families in a similar position, each more harrowing than the last”, said David

Jane’s story was just one of 25 that David received in preparation for the debate. Prior to the election David, along with Andrew Lewin, MP for Welwyn Hatfield and Kevin Bonavia, MP for Stevenage, wrote a public letter to Cllr Richard Roberts, Leader of Hertfordshire County Council, Hertfordshire, condemning the failure of the council to provide support for families and calling for urgent action.

This followed the publication the findings of the Area SEND inspection of Herts County Council which said there were “widespread systemic failings leading to failings leading to significant concerns about the experiences and outcomes of children with special educational needs and/or disabilities.”

Fixing the SEND system is a priority for the Department for Education and Labour is committed to improving inclusivity and expertise in mainstream schools and ensuring that special schools can cater to those with the most complex needs.

In addition to speaking in the Westminster Hall Debate David is also joining the All Party Parliamentary Group on SEND in order to continue raising SEND issues in Parliament and is writing to everyone who contacted him with their own story with further details about the next steps.

“This is an all too familiar example of the challenges that countless families are facing to try and live a normal life, get their kids educated so that they can contribute society and live a happy life”, he said. Adding that, “too many children with SEND issues who don’t get the support they need end up leaving school unable to go into work, training or further education when they could flourish with the right help. I met so many parents during the election campaign who raised these issues with me, and I will continue to make fighting for them a priority as your MP”.