More than 14,000 cyber attacks attempted against Hertfordshire County Council in three months

But all attempts were ‘successfully repelled'

By Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Monday, 6th December 2021, 3:02 pm
Updated Monday, 6th December 2021, 3:04 pm

There were more than 14,000 attempted cyber attacks against Hertfordshire County Council between July and September this year, latest data shows.

According to a report presented to a meeting of the county council’s resources and performance cabinet panel on Wednesday, December 1, phishing was the ‘predominant technique’ used by potential scammers.

But all 14,188 attempts in the three-month period, were ‘successfully repelled’.

“Phishing continues to be the predominant technique used by potential scammers,” says the report.

“Defensive tools continue to be used to successfully keep out potential malicious attacks.”

Hertfordshire County Council