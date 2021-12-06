More than 14,000 cyber attacks attempted against Hertfordshire County Council in three months

There were more than 14,000 attempted cyber attacks against Hertfordshire County Council between July and September this year, latest data shows.

According to a report presented to a meeting of the county council’s resources and performance cabinet panel on Wednesday, December 1, phishing was the ‘predominant technique’ used by potential scammers.

But all 14,188 attempts in the three-month period, were ‘successfully repelled’.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

