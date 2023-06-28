MORE than 100,000 trees have been planted in Hertfordshire as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

Community groups, businesses and schools are among those who took up the challenge to plant a tree to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, in 2022.

And on Tuesday (June 27) it was revealed that 111,179 newly planted trees have been registered in Hertfordshire as part of the scheme.

At a meeting of the county council’s environment cabinet panel, council officer Lynne Ceeney said the project had been a ‘really good’ way of getting people engaged.

And she said the number of trees planted in Hertfordshire far exceeded council targets.

“Initially the Queens Green Canopy was started to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee,” said Ms Ceeney, who is the county council’s director of environmental sustainability.

“And then, very sadly, it moved on to commemorate the life of Her Majesty.

“It was great to see how much enthusiasm there was for this initiative.”

At the meeting, councillors were told 17,341 of the trees had been planted by more than 1,100 volunteers to create a wood in the east of Panshanger Park, in Hertford.

And they heard a 650-tree ‘100 Acre Wood’ had been created as part of Aldenham Coutry Park’s Winnie the Pooh trail.

There were, they were told, planting schemes in each of the 10 district and borough areas – with trees planted by a further 42 town or parish councils and 12 community groups.

In addition, they heard, more than 1500 trees were planted at schools and other county council sites.

Those sites included day centres, supported living centres, the music service, highways and County Hall.

But a significant number were also said to be used at the council’s outdoor learning site Hudnall Park.

In addition it was reported that 465 trees were planted at Hertford Regional College.

And a further 2450 trees were planted across the county by 30 community and faith groups.

According to the report presented to councillors, the county council’s target had been to facilitate the planting of 3200 trees, directly or indirectly – equivalent to one for every half kilometre of the county’s geographic area.

But, it was said, that target was ‘far exceeded’ – with the council directly supporting the planting of more than 80,000 trees.

Of those trees supported by the county council, the highest number were planted in East Herts, where there were 33,558 recorded.

And the lowest number – of 325 – was recorded in Stevenage.

Elsewhere in the county, the county council recorded 15,160 in St Albans; 12,666 in Welwyn Hatfield; 7,542 in Dacorum; 6,712 in Hertsmere; 1,245 in Watford; 1,099 in North Herts; 886 in Three Rivers and 600 in Broxbourne.

Meanwhile Hertfordshire County Council has 60,000 trees to give away this year, as part of its Your Tree, Our Future campaign.

Trees available include crab apple, field maple, hawthorn, hazel, hornbeam, rowan, silver birch and wild cherry trees.

And there are also a limited number of hedgerow packs, which include 30 trees.

