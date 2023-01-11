More potholes appear Dacorum after cold and wet weather - and the council wants you to report them

More potholes have appeared on Dacorum’s roads in the wake of cold and wet weather hit the country.

And Hertfordshire County Council is encouraging residents to report them.

People can report potholes online here so they can be repaired by Hertfordshire County Council.

Have you seen any bad potholes in the borough?

Cllr Phil Bibby said: “I want to reassure people that, while we can’t control the cold and wet weather that causes these potholes to form, we are working hard to prioritise and fix them.”

The council said its highways team aims to fix the most significant potholes within 24 hours. While the majority of potholes that are big enough to be repaired will be fixed either within five days or within 20 days, depending the size of the pothole and how busy the road is. Smaller, less urgent, potholes are repaired as part of planned road resurfacing.

