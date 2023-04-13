The low employment rate for learning disabled in Hertfordshire has been highlighted in a council meeting.

And there will be a meeting of minds soon to tackle the issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillors have put the spotlight on the very small number of people with learning disabilities who are in paid employment in Hertfordshire.

Herts County Hall

Data presented to councillors on Wednesday (April 12) records 2,960 adults as receiving a long-term county council service primarily because of a learning disability.

Yet just 189 – that’s 6.4 per cent – are reported to be in paid employment. And for most that employment is just for a few hours a week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Director of adult care services Chris Badger highlighted the issue at a meeting of the county council’s adult care, health and wellbeing cabinet panel on Wednesday.

And he revealed that later this month, health and social care chiefs from across the county would look at how councils, health organisations and businesses could improve access to employment.

At the meeting, Liberal Democrat Cllr Ron Tindall also highlighted the value of voluntary work and study, as well as other forms of ‘occupation’ or activity.

In response, Mr Badger acknowledged that if voluntary employment was also included the figure would increase to 13.2 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And he acknowledged that voluntary work could be a stepping stone to paid employment.

However, Conservative Cllr Lesley Greensmyth also highlighted the value of some form of payment and the sense of independence it could give.

Data presented to councillors showed a wide variation in the employment rates of adults with learning disabilities across the country – with Gloucestershire reported to be one per cent and Surrey 12.7 per cent.

For the year 2022/23, Hertfordshire County Council set a target of eight per cent of adults with a learning disability to be in paid employment – but it has yet to reach it.

Advertisement

Advertisement