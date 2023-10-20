London Transport chiefs looking for alternatives to withdrawing Day Travelcards after plea from Herts councillors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

LONDON Transport chiefs say they are continuing to look for alternative options – rather than withdraw Day Travelcards.

Earlier this week Hertfordshire County Councillors backed a motion calling on London Mayor Sadiq Khan to drop proposals to withdraw Day Travelcards.

And they slammed the plans as an ‘unfair, unacceptable and expensive levy on Hertfordshire residents’.

In response, Transport for London has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the plans to withdraw the Travelcards have been drawn-up ‘due to the requirements of the government’s funding settlements’.

They say that after considering the proposal the Mayor has ‘reluctantly’ instructed TfL to give the required six months notice.

But they say that although that notice period is underway, they continue to look ‘for alternative options’. And they stress that the ‘decision remains reversable’.

“This is the first stage in a process and there are no changes to tickets at this time,” said a spokesperson for TfL.

“This is an operational decision that has been taken now to ensure that TfL meets the requirements of its funding agreement, but TfL continues to look for alternative options.

“While this six-month notice-period is now underway, this decision remains reversable and does not therefore mean that Day Travelcards will be withdrawn.”

TfL also point to work that is ongoing, in a bid to allow Day Travelcards to continue.

“TfL is keen to work collaboratively with the DfT and Rail Delivery Group to discuss options that would allow Day Travelcards to continue to be provided, while ensuring TfL can meet the requirements of the funding settlement with Government,” said the TfL spokesperson.

“Active discussions are continuing to happen and the existing daily pay as you go caps on contactless or Oyster, which are used by the overwhelming majority of those travelling, will not be affected by this.”

If no alternative was to be found, Day Travelcards would no longer be sold or accepted by TfL from January (2024).