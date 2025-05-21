Lib Dem Cllr elected as first ‘non-Conservative’ Herts County Council chairman in 32 years - and ending long meetings is his first order of business

LIBERAL Democrat Cllr Laurence Brass has been elected as the new chairman of the county council – the first ‘non-Conservative’ to hold the office in 32 years.

As chairman, Cllr Brass will be the public face of the county council – attending a full programme of civic events and visits.

And back at County Hall, he will be tasked with running the meetings of the full council – already revealing his intention to make those meetings “a little brisker”.

Cllr Brass was elected to the position on Tuesday (May 20), at the first meeting of the full council since the May 1 elections.

Following his election said he would be the “first non-Conservative county council chairman in Hertfordshire for 32 years”.

He said it was a “great honour” to be invited to chair the council, pledging to carry out the duties impartially and to the best of his ability.

And he vowed to try to live up to councillors’ expectations and to justify the support and trust placed in him.

He revealed to the council that among his main ambitions would be to make the meetings of the full council “a little brisker”.

And he said he would be supported by his wife Hilary, who he presented with the consort’s badge.

Formerly a senior partner of a London form of solicitors and an asylum and immigration judge, Cllr Brass was elected to represent Bushey North on the county council in 2021.

Cllr Brass had been precluded from involvement in party politics during his 18 year career as a judge, running between 2000 and 2018.

But nominating Cllr Brass for the position of chairman, Liberal Democrat Cllr Stephen Giles-Medhurst highlighted the councillor’s earlier election successes.

He referenced Cllr Brass’ election to become one of the first Hertsmere Borough councillors 52 years ago.

And he said Cllr Brass had stood for parliament five times – including in 1970, when he was the youngest Liberal candidate.

“Laurence has certainly got his political spurs in the heat of battle and like all great Liberal Democrats Laurence has never given up,” he said.

Away from politics, Cllr Giles-Medhurst also pointed to the Cllr Brass’ “passion for peace, harmony and strength of purpose”.

He referenced his work with the Board of Deputies of British Jews, with Faith Matters and his role as chairman of the UK Friends of the Oasis of Peace.

And he highlighted Cllr Brass’ column in the Bushey magazine, which he said showed how in touch he was with the residents of Bushey.

“Given all of this [..] I have no hesitation in nominating Laurence Brass – given his knowledge, ability, wealth of experience and his love of Hertfordshire and its diverse community – to be our next chairman of Hertfordshire County Council,” he said.

Stepping down from the role was former Conservative councillor Terry Douris, who was thanked by Cllr Brass for the “industrious and conscientious” way he had fulfilled his civic duties.

And leader of the Conservative opposition Cllr Richard Roberts also thanked Cllr Douris for bringing “humanity, humility and huge respect and integrity” to the role of chairman.

Cllr Douris did not stand in the 2025 election, but retained the position as chairman until the first meeting of the full council.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Sandy Walkington was also elected vice-chairman.