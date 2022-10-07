Leverstock Green councillor Hazel Bassadone has been named as one of five councillors who are shortlisted for a Local Government Information Unit’s (LGIU) Lifetime Achievement award.

Former Dacorum Borough Mayor, Cllr Bassadone was nominated by fellow Conservative councillor Margaret Griffiths for her 46 years of service to the ward, where she has lived since 1974.

Reacting to the news, Cllr Bassadone said: “I was absolutely gobsmacked to be nominated.”

Pictured: Councillor Hazel Bassadone

But, she added: “I won’t be standing again as I am past my sell-by date.”

Cllr Bassadone, chairman of the Appeals Committee, is up for the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th annual Councillor Awards which recognises someone who has dedicated 15 years or more to serving their local community through their role on the council.

She explained: “I don’t expect to win.”

Reflecting on her time on the council, Cllr Bassadone said: “Hopefully I have looked after the people of Leverstock Green.”

LGIU chief executive Jonathan Carr-West said: “The 2022 Cllr Awards shortlist is a reflection of the dedication and resilience shown by councillors during some of the most turbulent and worrying years in recent history.”

He added: “We are incredibly proud to showcase their stories in this year’s shortlist. Congratulations to all of the shortlisted councillors.”

Cllr Bassadone is an events manager at DENS, a member of the Leverstock Green Women’s Institute and has been a member of the Leverstock Green Village Association.

