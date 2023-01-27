Are you planning to throw a street party to mark the coronation of His Majesty The King? Hertfordshire County Council has opened its applications to close roads between May 6 and 8.

In the spirit of this historic and cultural event, the council has decided to waive the usual road closure fees to encourage people to celebrate the occasion. Residents have until March 25 to apply to close their road for a party.

How are you going to celebrate?

Leader of Hertfordshire County Council, Cllr Richard Roberts, said: “For most of us the coronation of King Charles III will be the first coronation that has taken place in our lifetimes, and I know people across Hertfordshire will want to join in with the celebration of this historic event.”