John F Kennedy Catholic School receives funding from Hemel councillor to update sports equipment and kits

A school in Hemel Hempstead has been allocated funding to update the school's sports equipment and kits, as part of the Hertfordshire County Council's locality budget schme.

Following an increase in the amount of funding, Hertfordshire councillors have begun to allocate grants to worthwhile local causes throughout the county.

Every year, each of Hertfordshire’s 78 County Councillors is provided with a Locality Budget to spend on projects in their local area.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, councillors were each given a total of £10,000 per year to spend on projects which promote the social, economic or environmental wellbeing of their local area.

In light of the ongoing challenges the county faces as a result of the pandemic, this funding was increased in the 2020/21 financial year to help support Covid-19-related schemes, with an extra £5,000 made available to each councillor, increasing their Locality Budget to £15,000.

Since its launch in 2009, the Locality Budget has proven extremely popular in Hertfordshire, with thousands of projects being funded to help make a positive contribution to Hertfordshire communities and improve the everyday lives of local residents.

Since the recent elections in May this year, councillors have welcomed applications from across the county, with the following grants being donated in recent months:

John F Kennedy Catholic School – Hemel Hempstead

Councillor Fiona Guest has awarded a grant of £1000 to John F Kennedy Catholic School, for the purpose of updating the school’s sports equipment and kits.

Cllr Guest said: “Sport is good for physical and mental wellbeing. This Olympic year is a good time to inspire, encourage and support people to participate in it.”

Hertfordshire Heroes Veterans Support Group – Abbots Langley

Councillor Nigel Bell (West Watford) has awarded a grant of £400 to Hertfordshire Heroes Veterans Support Group – Abbots Langley, in order to tax and insure the local veteran’s minibus for the coming year.

Red Kite Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Service - Bishop's Stortford East

Councillor Calvin Homer has awarded a grant of £500 to the Red Kite Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Service, to continue their work across Eastern Hertfordshire helping victims of rape and sexual violence.

The Dell at Woodside – Hitchin North

Councillor Judi Billing, Hitchin North has awarded a grant of £500 to The Dell at Woodside, to assist volunteers with the refurbishment of the outdoor theatre space.

New Life Church - Letchworth North

Councillor Tina Bhartwas has awarded a grant of £200 to the New Life Church, based in Letchworth, who provide meals to help families struggling with school holiday hunger.ople.”

Friends of Fairlands Farm CIC - Shephall

Councillor Roni Hearn has awarded a grant of £119.90 to Friends of Fairlands Farm CIC , a non-profit Community Interest Company which is committed to preserving of Stevenage heritage, community and social enterprise. The grant will be used to fund a Zoom licence for the groups usage.

South Oxhey Baptist Church Foodbank - South Oxhey and Eastbury

Councillor Christopher Alley has awarded a grant of £500 to the South Oxhey Baptist Church Foodbank. The funding will be used for the Foodbank’s Baby Store.

Oxhey Wood Primary School - South Oxhey and Eastbury

Councillor Christopher Alley has awarded a grant of £750 to Oxhey Wood Primary School. The funding will be used to develop the school’s outdoor areas for the children.

Warren Dell Primary School - South Oxhey and Eastbury

Councillor Christopher Alley has awarded a grant of £750 to Warren Dell Primary School. The funding will again be used to develop the school’s outdoor areas for the children.

Get Set 4 Tennis CIC - South Oxhey and Eastbury

Councillor Christopher Alley has also awarded a grant of £250 to Get Set 4 Tennis CIC, a community tennis club focused on inclusivity and fun in tennis. The funds will be used by the club to help keep children in local primary schools active through fully accessible and inclusive tennis.

Colnbrook School - South Oxhey and Eastbury

Councillor Christopher Alley has additionally awarded Colnbrook School, located in Watford, a grant of £6000 for a therapy room for children with Special Educational Needs.

Oxhey Jets Football Club - South Oxhey and Eastbury

Councillor Christopher Alley has also awarded the Oxhey Jets Football Club a grant of £1000 to help the club provide to continue to provide excellent facilities following the difficulties of the pandemic.

CHIPs Play – Waltham Cross

Councillor Dee Hart (Waltham Cross) has awarded a grant of £650 to charity CHIPs Play, a scheme which offers play and social opportunities for children with additional needs aged 3 to 19. The grant will be used for the purpose of a Christmas Party for disabled children and their siblings.

