'It's been a privilege being Herts Council leader for four years, now I'll hold the new man to account'

CONSERVATIVE Cllr Richard Roberts has described his four years as leader of the county council as an “absolute privilege” – vowing to hold the new administration to account, while putting the residents and businesses of Hertfordshire first.

Cllr Roberts formally stepped down as leader at the first meeting of the newly elected county council on Tuesday (May 20), when Liberal Democrat Cllr Steve Jarvis took over the reins.

And addressing the 78-strong council the outgoing leader commented on the election results, his time as leader and the challenges facing the council going forward.

After admitting the election results had been “searing”, he said: “The last four years have been the privilege of my life to lead the Conservative group in the administration of this great county of Hertfordshire. It has been an absolute privilege.

Richard Roberts, outgoing leader of Hertfordshire County Council

“We have come through during that period – a relatively short period – we came out of covid. We have prepared covid recovery programmes. We then moved into cost of living challenges wrought by the war of Russia versus Ukraine, the consequences of which are still with us.”

Acknowledging the increasing cost of providing services, he said the council had continued to provide those services with “a high standard of performance”.

And he said that in 2023 the council had been “independently verified as the best performing county council in the country”.

But as the Conservative party moves into the role of opposition, Cllr Roberts also reflected on the challenges faced by the new administration.

“I think the challenge for the new administration is going to be the size of the various parties,” he said.

“And whilst we will hold you to account – we are given the challenge of throwing the rocks at you, as you have thrown them at us – we have to make sure residents and businesses come first in all that we do. And today is the day to remind ourselves of that.”

He said theses were “challenging times” – highlighting tariffs and climate change, as well as house-building targets.

And he said: “We are buffeted but we are going to have to stand strong both in opposition and in leadership of administration, in order to provide what our residents and businesses need in the following few years.”

Finally he vowed that the Conservative team would be a strong opposition, with respect for the election result.

“I hope that I and my team have the humility to recognise that change has been brought,” he said.

“And whilst we will be the pugilist that you will not wish to engage with hugely, we will, at the core, remember our respect for the process that got us ere in the first place.”

Following the election the Conservatives now hold 22 seats on the county council.