I had to watch council's CGI explainer video to understand Hemel's complicated new Dutch-style roundabout

If, like me, you are totally bamboozled by the prospect and explanation of Hemel Hempstead’s latest roundabout marvel then help is at hand.

A CGI video highlighting the key features of the new Dutch-style roundabout on Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead, has been released today as the roundabout nears its completion date.

It says everything about how alien the concept of the new roundabout is for UK drivers that Hertfordshire County Council has felt the need to launch the video to support people travelling around Maylands in becoming familiar with how it will all work.

After all, if you are having to explain the complexities of a roundabout to people from the home of the world famous ‘magic roundabout’ then it must be quite something.

I for one was completely baffled when reading descriptions of how drivers would navigate the widened footways, improved crossings and dedicated space for people riding bikes alongside others driving through the area when the roundabout opens on June 2.

But thankfully the council’s new CGI video does just the job in helping motorists prepare to use it.

This project, alongside the new toucan crossing on the A414 Breakspear Way, will connect the two completed sections of the 'Quietway’ along Buncefield Lane, enhancing local connectivity between Leverstock Green, Maylands, and Woodhall Farm, with onward links to Redbourn and Harpenden via the Nickey Line.

The area forms part of the Hemel Garden Communities green network, linking residential areas with Maylands Business Park and other key destinations. With over 11,000 new homes and 10,000 new jobs expected in the area by 2050, the work aims to provide a viable alternative to car trips, especially for shorter journeys.

Many less confident drivers may feel they want to avoid using the new roundabout system. But I cannot recommend watching the video enough as it takes you through the new installation in an easy to follow, step by step explainer.

Mark Doran, Executive Director of Growth and Environment at Hertfordshire County Council said the video is necessary to keep traffic flowing smoothly and safely.

“Hemel residents are no strangers to an innovative roundabout, so we’re pleased that work on Boundary Way is nearing completion, on time, and we’re keen to support our residents in becoming familiar with the layout so that everyday journeys are as smooth and safe as possible,” he said.

"We’d also like to thank businesses and residents for their continued patience as construction has been ongoing.

“It’s clear we all need to travel more sustainably to help manage congestion, improve our health and air quality in the county and keep our roads in a better condition for longer. Small changes, could make a big difference now and for future generations as plans for housing and business development in the area progress.”

The scheme is funded by Active Travel England.