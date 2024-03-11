Hundreds of fines issued for school absences in Hertfordshire, data shows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of Hertfordshire parents have been fined after taking their children out of school without permission since the start of the academic year.

According to data published by by Hertfordshire County Council, 456 fines have been issued to parents since the start of the latest 2023/24 school year.

And fines collected in Hertfordshire already this academic year amount to £22,400.

HCC education chiefs have been issuing fines to hundreds of parents this academic year.

During the entire 2022/23 academic year – running from September to September – the council’s data shows 1,611 fines were levied against parents for taking their children out of school without permission.

And this, according to the data, resulted in fines collected of £63,720.

Data from the previous year shows there were 933 fines issued and the council collected £15,420 in fines.

The data was requested under Freedom of Information legislation and has been published on the Hertfordshire County Council website.

Typically a fine would amount to £60 if paid within three weeks – then increasing to £120.

However the government has indicated it intends to increase fines for unauthorised absence from £60 to £80, under a national framework – increasing to £160 if not paid within 21 days.

a spokesperson for the county council said: “A good education is key to providing children with the best start in life, and as a county of opportunity it’s vital that children attend school regularly.

“We believe that schools are best placed to understand the reasons why a student may be absent and with the clear guidance we provide to all schools, issuing a fine to a parent or guardian is a last resort.”

The fines are intended to be an alternative to prosecution.

They can be issued to “each” parent or carer liable for the “offence”, in respect of each child.

According to guidance on unauthorised absence penalty notices, issued to schools and academies, pupils must have missed 15 or more half-day sessions in a single term.

And a maximum of two separate penalty notices can be issued to a parent or carer within a 12 month period.