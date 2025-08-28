Herts highways officials WILL paint over England flags that have appeared on streets – as part of 'routine graffiti removal'

Highways officials in Hertfordshire have confirmed they WILL paint over red crosses representing England flags that have appeared on some streets – as part of 'routine graffiti removal'.

In recent days, red crosses – representing England’s flag of St George – have been daubed on a number of roundabouts in pockets of the county.

Council officials have now confirmed that the crosses will be removed.

However, this will not happen immediately, but rather as “part of programmed works”.

In some cases, it has been suggested that the paint may actually be washed away by rain.

In general, the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that any markings that were considered to be “offensive” or which risked “causing confusion” for road users would be removed by county council officials immediately.

But in this case, officials say that where they become aware of the “unauthorised painting of roundabouts” they will refresh the official road markings “as part of programmed works”.

“We regularly fly the Union flag and the flag of St George outside our offices and recognise their importance as symbols of national pride,” said a spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council, in response to an enquiry by the LDRS.

“We also support the right of individuals and organisations to fly these flags on their own property.

“However, to ensure public safety we have a policy of not allowing any items to be attached to lampposts and other street fixtures we are responsible for without our permission. If our highways team become aware of unapproved items then they will remove them when they are next in the area.

“If our highways team become aware of unauthorised painting of roundabouts, we will refresh the official road markings as part of programmed works.

“Any markings that are offensive, or that risk causing confusion for road users and put people’s safety at risk will be removed.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader of the county council, Cllr Steve Jarvis said the crosses painted on mini-roundabouts “will be dealt with as any other form of graffiti”.

He suggested that they were not an appropriate way to demonstrate national pride.

“I think it would be better if people didn’t paint the roads in that way – in the same way that it would be better if they didn’t graffiti in general,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s an appropriate way to demonstrate national pride. But I think we need to keep it in perspective. It may well wear off. I would rather people didn’t do it. . . . I don’t know why they have done it.”