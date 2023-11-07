News you can trust since 1858
Herts County Council struggling to fill hundreds of roles in children’s services

Vacancy rate included in report considered by a meeting
By Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 11:47 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 11:47 GMT
HERTFORDSHIRE County Council is struggling to fill hundreds of roles in children’s services, it has emerged.

According to the latest available data, at the end of June there were 323 roles that were unfilled in children’s services.

That’s 66.5 per cent higher than the same time last year – when there were 194 vacancies.

Hertfordshire County CouncilHertfordshire County Council
Council officers have been reporting vacancy rates to the children young people and families cabinet panel since March 2020/21.

And according to the report the 323 vacancy rate is the highest recorded since then.

Amongst the ‘hard to fill’ roles, the council is reported to be looking for 12 educational psychologists and 59 social workers.

There are also reported to be 17 vacancies for residential care workers and senior care workers.

The vacancy rate is included in a report that will be considered by a meeting of the county council’s children, young people and families cabinet panel, on Thursday (November 9).