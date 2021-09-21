Hertfordshire’s director of public health awarded prestigious 'medal'

Hertfordshire's director of public health Jim McManus has been awarded a prestigious ‘medal’, by the Faculty of Public Health.

As an organisation, the Faculty – which has 4,000 professional members worldwide – aims to improve the health and wellbeing of local communities and national populations.

And Mr McManus has been awarded the medal in recognition of the contribution he made as Vice President of the Association of Directors of Public Health (ADPH).

Jim McManus

Mr McManus – who has since been appointed as interim President of the ADPH until October – says he is “overwhelmed” by the award.

And he says: “To be recognised by your peers to me is the highest compliment I could ever be paid.

“But I truly believe that this is recognition for all the work colleagues involved in public health and Covid prevention over the past 16 months in Hertfordshire have completed.”

Mr McManus said he was proud of the way the county council had pulled together ‘under the toughest of circumstances’.

And recognising the contribution made by Mr McManus, county council chief executive Owen Mapley has said: “This is richly deserved for Jim who has worked tirelessly during the pandemic – both at a local and national level.