Hertfordshire’s bus network to benefit from further Bus Service Improvement Plan investment

Hertfordshire’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) is to benefit from a further £11million following a recent announcement from the Department for Transport (DfT)

Over the last three years the county’s BSIP has allowed the bus network, supported through the Intalink Enhanced Partnership, to grow and develop. The original £29.7million fund has resulted in significant improvements including new services, more frequent buses, changes to fares and ticketing, and updates to customer information points and bus shelters.

This has led to a 18% increase in Hertfordshire residents ditching the car and travelling by bus since 2022, according to figures provided by the DfT.

The funding has been used across a variety of projects. These have included new services and increased frequency to routes into and out of Hertford, Stevenage, St Albans, Hemel Hempstead and Watford as well as the surrounding areas. Rural communities in north and east Hertfordshire and Dacorum have also seen the launch of the uber-style on demand bus service HertsLynx.

A reduced travel offer for all ages has been introduced through the Hertfordshire SaverCard and Intalink Connect ticketing scheme, allowing users to benefit from discounted fares.

Customers are now able to stay in touch with real time service information through the Intalink mobile app as well as 150 new real time electronic departure screens that will be in place by March 2025.

A number of community shelters have been designed and delivered around the county working with local communities. Further shelters are being introduced early next year.

Cllr Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council said: “The Bus Service Improvement Plan has provided a focus on increased services, better journey times and reliability for passengers. Improvements to the bus network also lead to more opportunities for residents who want to combine their journeys with walking and cycling.

“It’s pleasing to see that a further £11million of BSIP funding has just been announced for Hertfordshire, which will allow us to continue with the developments that have been put in place over the last three years.

“We are keen to build on what we have achieved and encourage more of our residents to give bus travel a try or make it part of their usual routine for business or leisure. Working with our partners we remain committed to making Hertfordshire a cleaner, greener and healthier county and public transport is at the heart of those plans.”

To find out more about BSIP and the improvements made visit https://www.intalink.org.uk/service-improvements