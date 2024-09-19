Hertfordshire submits expression of interest in devolution deal
The county is seeking devolution of the powers and funding that will enable Hertfordshire to increase investment in priority areas such as transport links, education, health and natural environment to ensure Hertfordshire’s communities and businesses have more opportunities to reach their full potential.
Richard Roberts, Leader of Hertfordshire County Council said: “Against a backdrop of financial pressures and growing demand for our services we’re seeking a devolution deal for Hertfordshire that maximises our many strengths and enables us to better tackle the challenges we face.
“From investment in our roads and public transport to keep Hertfordshire moving to tackling health inequalities in our county and growing our green spaces transferring key powers and funding transferred from central government to local decision makers will help us ensure our places are thriving, our people are healthy and our businesses prosper.
“With an economy worth £46bn and population of 1.2m residents, Hertfordshire is an economic powerhouse larger than many cities and city regions. We have a strong track record of innovation and are ideally placed to drive growth in globally important sectors including biosciences, advanced manufacturing, and film and TV production.
“A strong devolution deal for Hertfordshire from central Government could enable us to help more people to access good jobs and skills, and new high quality, sustainable homes in the right places.
“We’re looking forward to working positively with the government as ministers develop their devolution programme.”
