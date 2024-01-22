Hertfordshire highway bosses earmark over £2million for more 20mph zones across county

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Highways bosses have earmarked £2.3million for the roll-out of more 20mph zones in Hertfordshire, according to budget proposals for 2024/25.

The county council says the creation of 20 mph areas can improve road safety, create calmer streets and encourage more walking and cycling.

And the roll-out of the zones – where they are ‘viable, affordable and in line with the speed management strategy’ – is among the council’s key highways priorities.

The council has drawn up a document highlighting its highways priorities.

Already this year (2023/24) the council has invested £3milion in 20mph zones – with plans to inject a further £1.7million next year too.

And by the end of that year, it is estimated there could be more than 50 20mph zones across the county.

Executive member for highways and transport Cllr Phil Bibby stresses the importance of making roads safer for all users. He says the 20mph zones will help walkers and cyclists feel safer a secure but that schemes need to be locally accepted.

Overall next year, the council has plans to spend almost £80million of revenue in 24/25 on highways and transport – with an additional £106million earmarked for ‘capital’ projects.

The bulk of the budget is allocated to maintaining and improving the county’s 3,200 miles of highways.

Other priorities include a drainage programme to reduce flooding incidents, as well as an expansion of the active travel network.