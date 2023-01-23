Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) is pleased with its ‘improved performance’ after receiving a report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

HMICFRS visited the service in early 2022 to inspect its work, assessing three pillars: Effectiveness, Efficiency, and People. In the last report in 2018, all areas required improvement, whereas this is only true for its efficiency.

The report acknowledged the strength of the service’s emergency response arrangements and the skills and professionalism of its firefighters and incident commanders. It also recognised the high standard of training to ensure a strong and effective emergency response.

Chief Fire Officer Alex Woodman is proud of the service

It also said: “Incident commanders are well trained and competent. The service is prepared to attend major and multi-agency incidents.”

While there were positives highlighted by the Inspectorate, it also found that the service should ‘make the best possible use of its resources to achieve better results for the public’.

The report stated: “We found evidence that the pace of change at times is too slow, particularly around the introduction of new technology.”

The HFRS’s recruitment process also needs to improve to make sure it is fair and easy to access for applicants from a range of backgrounds. Despite this, the service was good at looking after its people. It added: “We are encouraged to see that the service now has well-defined values that are understood by most staff.”

Cllr Morris Bright MBE said that residents can be assured that HFRS is delivering high-quality emergency. He said: “We are really pleased that HMICFRS judged Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service to be ‘Good’ in two out of three areas, recognising the improvements made to the service since its first inspection in 2018.

“The results of this inspection are a great encouragement as well as strong evidence that the service is heading in the right direction.”

