Hertfordshire County councillors react to proposals in Devolution White Paper

Any proposals to re-organise local government in Hertfordshire need to be “evidence based, carefully developed and subject to consultation”, according to county council leader Cllr Richard Roberts.

Currently the county operates a so-called ‘two-tier’ system of local government – with a county council and 10 district and borough councils.

The county council operates services that include education, social care, highways, trading standards and waste disposal.

Meanwhile district and borough councils provide services that include planning, licensing, housing and waste collection.

Some areas of the country already operate ‘unitary’ authorities, where a single council is responsible for the delivery of all local government services.

And on Monday the Devolution White Paper signalled a wish by the government that district or borough councils be incorporated into wider unitary authorities.

Each of these wider authorities – according to the White Paper – would have a population in excess of 500k.

So, potentially, that could ultimately see Hertfordshire operate with a single unitary authority – or two.

Leading Liberal Democrat Cllr Steve Jarvis says the proposed changes would “move decisions further away from people and local communities”.

And he says it is “a massive distraction from dealing with the problems that local government is battling with on behalf of local people”.

But in response to the publication of the White Paper Conservative leader of the county council Cllr Roberts has said they county now needs “its own conversation with government”.

“Any proposals on devolution and changing local government structures would need to be evidence based, carefully developed, and subject to consultation before being introduced,” said Cllr Roberts, in a statement issued by the county council.

“We have not been actively seeking changes to the structure of local government in Hertfordshire, but the government is now clear it must be explored so it is the responsibility of all local leaders to carefully consider the options available and assess what has the best potential to benefit our residents and businesses.

“Devolution done well can maximise Hertfordshire’s many strengths, enabling our communities and businesses to reach their full potential.”

Cllr Roberts says devolution of powers – and funding – could lead to increased investment in roads and public transport, better access to education and skills, and the building of new homes, while protecting green spaces.

But he says that any proposals must ensure communities retain their voice and continue to have a say on the issues most important to their local areas.

“This is an historic moment for our county,” said the statement from Cllr Roberts.

“The views of residents, businesses, local government partners, and other stakeholders across the public and private sectors will be essential in shaping our approach and any proposals would be subject to consultation following discussions with government.”

But Cllr Jarvis – who is leader of the Liberal Democrat group in the county council – says the government should concentrate on providing the help that councils need.

“Whilst we will work with others across the county to get the best for the people of Hertfordshire from the government’s proposed changes, these changes will move decisions further away from people and local communities, which is the opposite of the devolution that they promised,” said Cllr Jarvis.

“The changes won’t do anything to cut homelessness, improve support for children with special needs and disabilities or fix any potholes.

“It’s a massive distraction from dealing with the problems that local government is battling with on behalf of local people.

“The government should concentrate on providing the help that councils need to improve local peoples’ lives.”

Meanwhile leader of the Labour group Cllr Nigel Bell suggests the greater powers offered in the White Paper could be a “great opportunity” for Hertfordshire.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We need to preserve the positive traditions associated with the districts – but it is going to be a new form of local government going forward.

“And this is our chance to influence it.

“If we got the powers closer to those of Metro mayors it really would make a difference. That could transform the county.”