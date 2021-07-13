Hertfordshire County Council to return to theatre for next meeting of the full council

The next full meeting of Hertfordshire’s County Council will NOT return to the council chamber – despite the expected easing of Covid restrictions.

The county council has confirmed that it will hold its next meeting – on Tuesday, July 20 – at the Gordon Craig Theatre, in Stevenage.

Each meeting the county council holds at the theatre costs in excess of £3,000.

Gordon Craig Theatre

But confirming the decision, a spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service said: “Hertfordshire County Council’s 20 July Full Council meeting is planned to take place at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage.

“The meeting will be webcast and can be watched at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/watchmeetings.”

During the pandemic – until May 6 – councils were allowed to meet virtually, in line with time-limited Coronavirus regulations.

But after a failed High Court bid to enable those online meetings to continue, councils have had to meet in person.

In order to maintain social distancing the county council held their latest full council meeting in person at the Gordon Craig Theatre on May 25.

However cabinet panel meetings have continued to be held virtually.