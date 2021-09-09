To honour those working in Emergency Services, Hertfordshire County Council held a flag raising ceremony today (Thursday) to mark Emergency Services Day at County Hall in Hertford.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Hertfordshire Darryl Keen led the event, paying tribute to the important role the Emergency Services play in the county.

Representatives from Hertfordshire County Council, including Chairman Seamus Quilty, Vice Chairman Annie Brewster and Chief Executive Owen Mapley were in attendance, alongside Senior Members of Hertfordshire’s Emergency Services, such as Hertfordshire Police Crime Commissioner, David Lloyd, Hertfordshire’s Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Chris Bigland, and Chief Constable Charlie Hall QPM.

Hertfordshire County Council raises the flag for Emergency Services Day

The flag raising event acknowledged and celebrated the dedication of Emergency Service workers throughout the county who have continued to go above and beyond to help keep Hertfordshire safe in challenging times.

In the last financial year, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) Fire Control received and processed 21,569 emergency calls which resulted in HFRS front line crews being mobilised to 9,814 emergency incidents and requests for assistance.

The fire service has also provided crucial support for the multi-agency response to Covid.

HFRS were involved with numerous initiatives, ranging from the setting up of vaccination centres, the delivery of medication and support to higher risk vulnerable members of our community as part of Operation Shield and leading in the surge testing of communities where new variants of the virus were detected.

Hertfordshire County Council Chairman Seamus Quilty said: “Emergency Services Day serves as a reminder that, as the previous year has shown, Emergency Service workers are the bedrock of the local community.

"Their tireless work protects all of Hertfordshire’s residents 365 days a year. We were immensely proud and delighted to raise the flag at County Hall to give Emergency Services the recognition they thoroughly deserve."

Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Hertfordshire Darryl Keen said: “Throughout the last 18 months we have seen a national emergency that has challenged each of the emergency services like never before, but without doubt they have all risen to the challenge admirably.

“Emergency Services Day is a poignant way to recognise all that is done by the brave, passionate and highly professional members of Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue, Hertfordshire Constabulary and East of England Ambulance Service, and all of the other agencies that support emergency response.