Hertfordshire County Council award new Highways contract to Ringway

Hertfordshire County Council has today, 18 March, announced the award of a new Highways contract to Ringway, kicking off a long-term, joint commitment to keeping Hertfordshire residents moving and improving everyday journeys across the county.

The new contract, which will start from 1 October 2025, will focus on improving the operational delivery of day-to-day services such as road maintenance, fixing potholes, street lighting and signal repairs, responding to emergencies and running the seasonal gritting, grass cutting and improvement schemes. It will also deliver transport and infrastructure schemes across the county, which will support our ambition to get as many residents as possible to walk, wheel and cycle to help build a sustainable road and transport network fit for future generations.

The successful tender included detailed plans for the future of the service, with a focus on innovative and sustainable projects such as ambitious apprenticeship programmes, providing opportunities to people who can experience barriers to employment, and building a strong local supply chain that supports Hertfordshire-based businesses to grow.

Recognising previous trials such as the pothole preventing robot and electric gritter, the partnership will go further towards our plans for carbon neutral operations by 2030 and leading the way in technological innovation.

An electric gritter operated by Ringways on behalf of the county council

The contract will be flexible to adapt to the Council’s priorities and available funding and could be worth over £55M per annum over its seven-year initial term, with potential contract extensions thereafter. The contract was awarded following a transparent, competitive, and robust tender process over a 12-month period.

Cllr Phil Bibby, Executive Member for Highways and Transport at Hertfordshire County Council said: “While we had three excellent bids, Ringway’s vision for an innovative, data driven service, focused on efficient and effective operational delivery for our residents, sealed the deal. The commitments they made in relation to trialing new fuels, introducing more electric vehicles to their fleets and using recyclable materials where possible will go a long way to supporting us in our cleaner, greener, and healthier ambitions.”

“The benefit this contract will bring to the local community of Hertfordshire includes more jobs, commitments to offer apprenticeships to young people from all backgrounds, and to help those from the local area build a career in the industry. We are confident that awarding this contract to Ringway will deliver the best service for Hertfordshire and can’t wait to get started.”

Mitesh Solanki, Managing Director of Ringway said: “This contract award is testament to the continued excellence of our team that delivers the current highway services in Hertfordshire, with such passion and pride. Credit goes to the efforts of those who put together the bid with support from many parts of our wider group - they challenged us to evolve a sustainable and innovative 21-year vision for the highway service for Hertfordshire and we’re pleased to have been awarded an initial core seven-year contract with the prospect of an increased term beyond. We’re all excited to work towards a seamless 'One Service' approach, working collaboratively with other service providers and delivering the best service possible for Hertfordshire.”