Here's how young people in Hertfordshire can have their say about services available and issues that affect them

The council wants to hear what young people have to say

Young people in Hertfordshire are being invited to have their say about the issues that affect them as the county council launches a survey.

Hertfordshire County Council' s Services for Young People wants to know what young people think about the services available to them, and the issues that affect them.

The survey is for all young people aged 11 to 17 who live or attend school or college in the county. An easy-to-read version for young people with learning difficulties and disabilities is available for those aged up to 25.

The survey aims to capture the voices of young people across Hertfordshire, using their views to help ensure that the council and its partners deliver valuable, inclusive, and relevant services and activities for them.

Teresa Heritage, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families said: “We know that young people have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We want to hear from young people themselves about their concerns so that we can provide even better support for them in future. Hearing young people’s views will help us to plan for the year ahead.”

The survey will be circulated to all secondary schools, education support centres and colleges and will be promoted across social media.

The survey closes on December 17.

Young people aged 11 to 17, or up to 25 if they have a special educational need, can complete the survey online or email [email protected]

The LDD version of the survey is also available online.

If you have any queries regarding the survey, contact Deborah Barker [email protected]