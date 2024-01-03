Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are being encouraged to dispose of their Christmas tree so that they can recycled and turned into plant bedding.

Trees can be taken to one of the following Dacorum Borough Council Christmas tree chipping points on Sunday, January 7:

> Berkhamsted: Canal Fields car park (over the canal behind Waitrose), HP4 2AL, 8am to 3pm

> Hemel Hempstead: Dacorum Borough Council, Cupid Green Depot, HP2 7BA, 8am to 3pm

> Tring: Tring Garden Centre, HP23 5HF (drop-off only), 9.30am to 4pm.

The council will be offering bags of Christmas tree chippings to be used to keep down weeds in the garden. Any unclaimed chippings will then be made into compost.

Trees can also be recycled at the recycling centres on Eastman Way, Hemel Hempstead or Northbridge Road, Berkhamsted. Trees left at any other recycling sites will be treated as fly-tipping with a warning that offenders could be prosecuted.

Local scout groups in certain areas are also offering to collect trees from Dacorum homes for a minimum donation. All scout groups must show a Dacorum Borough Council issued permit and valid ID on the day in order to dispose of more than five Christmas trees at council sites. Andy new scout groups that needs to register for a free permit should email [email protected] before Thursday, January 4 at the latest.