Hemel countryside must be protected amid major expansion plans say councillors

Some councillors doubt enough work has been done to secure the countryside’s future near St Albans and Hemel Hempstead.

A district-wide look at where to build more than 11,800 homes in the future is underway.

St Albans City and District Council’s planning policy and climate committee met on Monday, June 26, where elected members had the chance to quiz planners about their draft housing blueprint.

Hemel Hempstead is set to grow in the strip between the town and the M1. Credit: Google Earth

Among the sites where there were question marks was a Hemel Hempstead bolt-on more than twice the size of Whipsnade Zoo.

Sandwiched between the M1 and Hemel’s eastern edge, the 504.2 hectares site is set for 4,750 new homes by 2041, up to 5,500 in total, and an 8,000-job Enviro-Tech industrial area.

Redbourn councillor David Mitchell (Independent) feared the proposal would result in the loss of some farmland which, according to Natural England, is the second-best out of five “grades”.

He said: “Obviously, we’re putting the climate emergency front-and-centre.

“But we don’t make any reference to the good quality agricultural land that exists in and around the district.

“Surely we should be protecting any agricultural land which is grade three or above – that is very good for farming.

“Surely, we should be looking for less good agricultural land.”

Cllr Mitchell added: “If we do want to maximise our wheat production, that’s the sort of land we should be keeping – as a country, never mind as a district.

“That’s going to be a big issue in the near future for the country – being self-sufficient in food production.”

Planning officers confirmed agriculture was a factor in the “balance”, but added this needs to be weighed up against other demands, such as the need for homes.

A selection of sites are proposed for Harpenden – including plans for around 762 homes in North East Harpenden and around 293 in North West Harpenden.

One site which Harpenden South councillor Teresa Heritage (Con) has concerns about is in Cross Lane, where 131 homes could go between Bamville Wood and the railway.

Cllr Heritage said roads should not be built over the nearby Harpenden Common.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Access to it is so difficult already.

“I don’t understand how a report could say it is possible to access it and build 131 houses.

“We don’t have to move away from ordinary planning rules.”

Cllr Heritage added Harpenden Common, along with similar land in Bricket Wood, already has protections.

“They’re already Sites of Special Scientific Interest,” she said.

“They are historical – the common is part of the character of Harpenden.

“I do want to see sensible site selection.

“For me, the green belt is precious but I have to be realistic – we do need new homes.”

St Peters councillor Jacqui Taylor (LD) urged planners to look at how they can bring homes advertised for short-term lets, such as Airbnb, into the residential housing supply to reduce pressures elsewhere.

“I know the Government is doing some work on this,” Cllr Taylor said.

Earlier in 2023, the Government announced plans to crack down on “short-term lets importing antisocial behaviour”.

Cllr Taylor added: “I don’t think as a council we know the extent of Airbnb in the district

She claimed there is one road in St Albans where there are 60 properties being used for short-term lets.

“We do know that,” Cllr Taylor said.

“There are 60 properties already there that could be in use if legislation was tightened up.

“Is there anything we as a council can do to bring forward better legislation on this?”

Planning leaders “acknowledged” the issue and said there is scope to raise concerns with the Government in Westminster, but warned some short-term lets might also be room rents rather than whole homes.

Some sites in the plan refer to “intensification”.

These include proposals for around 92 homes at Sainsbury’s in Everard Close, St Albans, and around 19 at Waitrose in Harpenden

A leading planner said there was potential to turn large supermarket “sheds” into London-style mixed-use developments – with parking, housing and retail.

Cllr Chris White (LD, Clarence) chaired the meeting.

In a statement before the meeting, he said draft sites were selected considering “issues such as sustainability, the need to protect the Green Belt, selecting sites that would cause the least harm to it, and planning authority best practice”.

He said: “Getting a new Local Plan adopted will allow us to control where houses and businesses are built and very importantly, where they are not built.”

The plan-making process is set to continue, with the next committee meeting due on Monday, July 10.