Grove Hill councillor switches to Labour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The councillor for Grove Hill, Goverdhan Silwal PhD, who sat as a Conservative until last year, has announced he is supporting David Taylor, Labour’s candidate to be the next MP for Hemel Hempstead, and has appeared in David's latest video.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Cllr Silwal was the Conservative Councillor for Grove Hill between 2015 and 2023 and served on the Dacorum Borough Environment, Housing and Audit committees during that time. He currently sits as an independent. He is proceeding with his Labour Party membership and he will sit as a Labour councillor upon its completion.

Cllr Goverdhan Silwal, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David and Goverdhan at Grove Hill shops

“I have decided to leave the Conservative Party and join the Labour Party because Labour will deliver economic stability, cut NHS waiting times and cut our energy bills by setting up Great British Energy. I believe Labour will make our country stronger, and the next Labour Government and our local MP Candidate David Taylor will do their best for our Country and Hemel Hempstead. Hemel needs change and I want to work together to make that happen.”

David Taylor, Labour’s candidate to be MP for Hemel Hempstead, said: