Grove Hill councillor switches to Labour
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.
Cllr Silwal was the Conservative Councillor for Grove Hill between 2015 and 2023 and served on the Dacorum Borough Environment, Housing and Audit committees during that time. He currently sits as an independent. He is proceeding with his Labour Party membership and he will sit as a Labour councillor upon its completion.
Cllr Goverdhan Silwal, said:
“I have decided to leave the Conservative Party and join the Labour Party because Labour will deliver economic stability, cut NHS waiting times and cut our energy bills by setting up Great British Energy. I believe Labour will make our country stronger, and the next Labour Government and our local MP Candidate David Taylor will do their best for our Country and Hemel Hempstead. Hemel needs change and I want to work together to make that happen.”
David Taylor, Labour’s candidate to be MP for Hemel Hempstead, said:
“I very much welcome Goverdhan’s support and his confidence in Labour’s ability to make real change happen for Hemel. He’s not alone, every day I meet former Tory voters who are switching to Labour because they want the chaos to stop and understand that economic stability will be the key to rebuilding our public services and the country”.