Grade II listed Tring building dating back as far as the 16th century could become a nail bar

By Christopher Day, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 15th Apr 2025, 15:26 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 15:29 BST
A Grade II listed building in Tring, which is believed to date back as far as the 16th century, could be turned into a nail bar and beauty salon under plans submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

The proposals would involve turning 12 Akeman Street from a takeaway fish and chip shop into a nail bar and beauty salon.

According to documents submitted as part of the planning application for a change of use, the fish and chip shop – formerly occupied by Polikai Fish and Chips – is currently empty.

The building, near Tring’s High Street, is believed to have been constructed in the late 16th or early 17th century, with brick fronts added in the 18th and 19th centuries.

This empty fish and chip shop (centre) in Tring could become a beauty salon. Credit: Google Maps. Permission for use for LDRS partners.

It includes sash windows at the front, with the lower floor occupied by retail premises and the upper floor used as a flat.

The change of use would not require any changes to be made to the building itself.

Under the submitted plans, the shop area would be used by nail technicians while the previous kitchen would be used for beauty treatments.

No decision has yet been made on whether the change of use will be allowed to proceed.

