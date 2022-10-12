Four semi-detached houses could be built in a field in Bourne End, Hemel Hempstead after plans were submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

The application from DLA Town Planning, submitted this month, explains that four three-bedroom properties along with 12 parking spaces and landscaping is proposed on the site, on land next to Kingsway, London Road.

The site, which is currently covered in trees and vegetation, is south of the River Bulbourne, and has Bourne End Day Nursery to the east whilst a petrol station lies to the west.

Pictured: Aerial view of the proposed site

The roofs would be made of clay tiles with lead cladding and facing brick on the walls.

The properties would go on the market and were not said to be affordable housing, according to the plans submitted.