Filming at County Hall in Hertfordshire generated more than £224k in 2 years

Hertfordshire County Hall

Filming at County Hall generated almost £225,000 additional income for Hertfordshire County Council over a two-year period, members heard.

The landmark building on Pegs Lane, Hertford, was once the thriving headquarters of the council and used by thousands of staff daily. But since 2023 the vast majority have moved to the authority’s Stevenage campus.

And the flagship site – with its grade II* listed frontage and 1970s offices – has been used in TV and film productions.

According to a report presented to the latest meeting of the council’s cabinet, in 2023 and 2024 the County Hall site was used as a filming location for seven productions which have appeared on various platforms, including Netflix, Apple TV and ITV.

The report says: “The council constantly reviews income opportunities across its assets and is keen to support the economic growth of the film industry in Hertfordshire.

“The council generated more than £224,000 across 2023 and 2024 from successful filming applications.”

Filming has continued this year.

Over the past two years, much of the site has been marketed for employment use, with the council’s former Conservative administration having committed to keeping the grade II* listed section of the building for democratic purposes.

But at the same meeting of the cabinet, now controlled by the Liberal Democrats after May’s local elections, councillors said that the entire site should now be marketed for alternative uses.

Retaining the front section of County Hall – which includes the council chamber – would require £9.7 million of capital investment and incur running costs of £2.3m a year.

A spokesperson for the county council said: “We will continue to look at how we can generate income to help deliver services to our residents and businesses.

“I hope we can build on the income generated in previous years and welcome more film and television productions to our wonderful county.”