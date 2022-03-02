Enforcement patrols to start at Dacorum sports pitches to tackle litter problem

Litter on a sports pitch

Enforcement patrols are set to start at Dacorum's sports pitches and playgrounds.

Dacorum Borough Council has asked its partner, District Enforcement, to start patrolling the areas at weekends - saying litter has continuously been left after games at weekends.

It says it is seeing increasing amounts of litter - with the problem being highlighted by their own Clean, Safe and Green team as well as local sports clubs and the Boxmoor Trust.

Most of the litter is made up of discarded plastic sports drinks bottles, cans, coffee cups and food wrappers on football and rugby pitches, which the council says are clearly being left by players and spectators.

Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Community and Regulatory Services, said: “It’s appalling that our pitches and playgrounds, which are a vital resource that supports the health and wellbeing of residents, are being left strewn with rubbish over the weekend.

"I know many individuals and teams take responsibility for clearing up the pitches but recently we have seen problems increase.

“We have asked District Enforcement to patrol these areas as a result and to make sure that we send a clear message that we respect our parks and public spaces and that littering will not be tolerated.

“We are asking members of the public to please take your rubbish away with you or put it in a nearby bin to keep the area tidy for everyone.”