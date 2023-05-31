Empty office block in Hemel Hempstead town centre transformed in 33 affordable new homes

An empty office block in Hemel Hempstead’s town centre has been transformed into 33 new affordable homes for rent by Hightown Housing Association.

Charter Court, located on Midland Road in Hemel, will now provide 16 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom apartments, allocated to people in housing need nominated by Dacorum Borough Council.

And during an opening event, Cllr Ron Tindall, the new leader of Dacorum Borough Council, declared the homes officially open.

Charter Court, Midland Road, Hemel Hempstead

Also attending the event was new local councillor Sadie Hobson (representing the Hemel Town ward), Hightown’s Chief Executive and Chair of the Board, a representative from Homes England and representatives from Thomas Sinden, the contractors responsible for the redevelopment works.The former two-storey office block, previously occupied by a holiday leisure company, has been completely transformed. Two new storeys have been added to the structure, along with new brick cladding, and the windows have been repositioned - giving the whole building a modern new look. The block also has an underground car park for residents.

The redevelopment benefitted from grant funding from Homes England which meant all the flats could be for rent and allocated to those in housing need.

David Bogle, Chief Executive at Hightown Housing Association, said: “We are pleased to have worked with Dacorum Borough Council and Thomas Sinden contractors to give this former office block a new lease of life and provide safe and affordable homes for those priced out of renting at market rates.

"I am very grateful to Homes England for their grant funding which has helped us to deliver more affordable housing at a time when the cost of living pressures are acute.”

Cllr Ron Tindall, Leader of Dacorum Borough Council added: “It is fantastic to see more social housing built in the heart of Hemel Hempstead. We always need good quality affordable homes in Dacorum and I’m sure the new residents will enjoy living in these modern, bright, and well-located apartments.”

To help ease the homelessness and housing crisis, Hightown plans to build over 1,000 homes in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire over the next two years.