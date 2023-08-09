Details on plans for new three storey classroom block at Hemel Hempstead School
Reference: 23/00977/FUL
Address: Barn At The End 5 Cotton Spring View Flamstead St Albans
Proposal: Construction of new timber framed stable block.
Reference: 23/01768/DRC
Address: The Willows Potten End Hill Water End Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Details as required by conditions 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 _ 8 attached to planning permission 22/03454/FUL (Change of use of land to residential and construction of dwellinghouse, associated amenity space and parking)
Reference: 23/01772/LDE
Address: 14 Shendish Edge Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9SZ
Proposal: Garden Room
Reference: 23/01804/RET
Address: Land Adj To Fir Croft/Alexandra Road Alexandra Road Chipperfield Kings Langley
Proposal: Retention of the construction of a 1.52 metre high gate and associated hardstanding
Reference: 23/01816/FUL
Address: Land Adjacent To The Old Barn London Road Hemel Hempstead HP1 2RE
Proposal: Construction of a wheelchair accessible footpath and two concrete gateway pads at The Old Barn, London
Road, Hemel Hempstead.
Reference: 23/01820/RET
Address: Yew Trees The Street Chipperfield Kings Langley
Proposal: Retention of internal _ external repairs to the property. Landscaping.
Reference: 23/01821/LBC
Address: Yew Trees The Street Chipperfield Kings Langley
Proposal: Retention of internal _ external repairs to the property. Landscaping.
Reference: 23/01843/FUL
Address: 54 Trowley Hill Road Flamstead St Albans Hertfordshire
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Reference: 23/01844/FHA
Address: 60 Betjeman Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3HJ
Proposal: Single storey rear extension, garage conversion and installation of balcony
Reference: 23/01851/DRC
Address: Hemel Hempstead School Heath Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by condition 15 (Swept path) attached to planning permission 22/03820/MPI (Demolition of six existing classroom blocks and ancillary structures. Construction of a replacement three storey classroom block on the eastern playing field alongside the construction of a new MUGA, siting of equipment storage container, canopies, emergency access from Heath Lane alongside associated landscaping upgrades.)
Reference: 23/01858/DRC
Address: Land At Marchmont Farm Adjacent Laidon Square Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details required by condition 10 (Tree Protection) and 12 - (Construction Management Plan) attached to planning permission 22/01258/MFA - Development of site to provide 32 residential units for social rent. The scheme includes 3 three-storey buildings to provide 9 one-bedroom flats, 6 two-bedroom flats, and 3 two-bedroom wheelchair accessible units. The scheme also includes the construction of twelve houses to provide 8 two-bedroom houses, 4 three-bedroom houses, and 2 three-bedroom wheelchair accessible units. The proposal also includes associated car parking, private and communal amenity space and public open space provision.
Reference: 23/01862/DRC
Address: The Hub Paradise Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details required by Condition 13 (Tree protection plan) attached to Planning permisson 21/04352/MFA - Demolition of existing light industrial building. Construction of mixed use development comprising 2 storey commercial building, with foodbank, bike workshop, office space and cafe area. Seven storey residential building (6 storey from main entrance plus lower ground floor to access ancillary spaces and parking) comprising 56 residential units, mix of 1 and 2 bedrooms, bin store, cycle store and parking. Associated parking spaces, scooter store and landscape.
Reference: 23/01865/ROC
Address: Wingfield Studio 126 Flaunden Flaunden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans), 4 (Obscure Glazing) amd 5 (CS29 Tree Planting) attached to Planning permission 22/03310/FUL - Change of use from Class B1 (C) light industrial to C3 residential
Reference: 23/01866/DRC
Address: Castle Campus Berkhamsted School Castle Street Berkhamsted
Proposal: Details required by condition 19 (External materials) attached to Planning permission 20/03499/MFA - Demolition of 3 buildings on site (Cox's, Estates and Wilson House) and construction of part teo, part three storey Sixth Form Centre for Berkhamsted School, and associated landscaping
Reference: 23/01872/VAR
Address: Manor Estate Featherbed Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Variation to Legal Agreement relating to 4/02419/04/FUL - Residential development of 325 dwellings, provision of open space, landscaping, footpath links and associated highway improvement works including new railway crossings (vehicular and pedestrian)
Reference: 23/01873/ROC
Address: Doone Brae Farm Windmill Road Pepperstock Luton
Proposal: Variation of Conditions 11 (Fire Hydrants) and 16 (Biodiversity LEMP) attached to Planning permission 20/02081/FUL - Demolition of existing bungalow, stables and outbuildings. Construction of 5 new single storey dwellings.
Reference: 23/01874/LPA
Address: 14 High Street Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Conversion of office to two bedroom dwelling
Reference: 23/01875/CWC
Address: 9-12 And 14-18 Satinwood Court Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Confirmation that conditions have been complied with - 4/01482/90 and 4/01483/90
Reference: 23/01876/CWC
Address: 16-36 (even) Evergreen Walk Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Confirmation that conditions have been complied with - 4/01482/90 and 4/01483/90
Reference: 23/01904/FHA
Address: Keepers Cottage 38 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted
Proposal: Replacement of 9 existing timber windows with 9 new timber windows in existing openings
Reference: 23/01916/TPO
Address: 36 Laureate Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3RT
Proposal: Works to trees