Details on plans for new three storey classroom block at Hemel Hempstead School

Reference: 23/00977/FUL

Address: Barn At The End 5 Cotton Spring View Flamstead St Albans

Proposal: Construction of new timber framed stable block.

Reference: 23/01768/DRC

Address: The Willows Potten End Hill Water End Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Details as required by conditions 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 _ 8 attached to planning permission 22/03454/FUL (Change of use of land to residential and construction of dwellinghouse, associated amenity space and parking)

Reference: 23/01772/LDE

Address: 14 Shendish Edge Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9SZ

Proposal: Garden Room

Reference: 23/01804/RET

Address: Land Adj To Fir Croft/Alexandra Road Alexandra Road Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Retention of the construction of a 1.52 metre high gate and associated hardstanding

Reference: 23/01816/FUL

Address: Land Adjacent To The Old Barn London Road Hemel Hempstead HP1 2RE

Proposal: Construction of a wheelchair accessible footpath and two concrete gateway pads at The Old Barn, London

Road, Hemel Hempstead.

Reference: 23/01820/RET

Address: Yew Trees The Street Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Retention of internal _ external repairs to the property. Landscaping.

Reference: 23/01821/LBC

Address: Yew Trees The Street Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Retention of internal _ external repairs to the property. Landscaping.

Reference: 23/01843/FUL

Address: 54 Trowley Hill Road Flamstead St Albans Hertfordshire

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01844/FHA

Address: 60 Betjeman Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3HJ

Proposal: Single storey rear extension, garage conversion and installation of balcony

Reference: 23/01851/DRC

Address: Hemel Hempstead School Heath Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by condition 15 (Swept path) attached to planning permission 22/03820/MPI (Demolition of six existing classroom blocks and ancillary structures. Construction of a replacement three storey classroom block on the eastern playing field alongside the construction of a new MUGA, siting of equipment storage container, canopies, emergency access from Heath Lane alongside associated landscaping upgrades.)

Reference: 23/01858/DRC

Address: Land At Marchmont Farm Adjacent Laidon Square Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details required by condition 10 (Tree Protection) and 12 - (Construction Management Plan) attached to planning permission 22/01258/MFA - Development of site to provide 32 residential units for social rent. The scheme includes 3 three-storey buildings to provide 9 one-bedroom flats, 6 two-bedroom flats, and 3 two-bedroom wheelchair accessible units. The scheme also includes the construction of twelve houses to provide 8 two-bedroom houses, 4 three-bedroom houses, and 2 three-bedroom wheelchair accessible units. The proposal also includes associated car parking, private and communal amenity space and public open space provision.

Reference: 23/01862/DRC

Address: The Hub Paradise Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details required by Condition 13 (Tree protection plan) attached to Planning permisson 21/04352/MFA - Demolition of existing light industrial building. Construction of mixed use development comprising 2 storey commercial building, with foodbank, bike workshop, office space and cafe area. Seven storey residential building (6 storey from main entrance plus lower ground floor to access ancillary spaces and parking) comprising 56 residential units, mix of 1 and 2 bedrooms, bin store, cycle store and parking. Associated parking spaces, scooter store and landscape.

Reference: 23/01865/ROC

Address: Wingfield Studio 126 Flaunden Flaunden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans), 4 (Obscure Glazing) amd 5 (CS29 Tree Planting) attached to Planning permission 22/03310/FUL - Change of use from Class B1 (C) light industrial to C3 residential

Reference: 23/01866/DRC

Address: Castle Campus Berkhamsted School Castle Street Berkhamsted

Proposal: Details required by condition 19 (External materials) attached to Planning permission 20/03499/MFA - Demolition of 3 buildings on site (Cox's, Estates and Wilson House) and construction of part teo, part three storey Sixth Form Centre for Berkhamsted School, and associated landscaping

Reference: 23/01872/VAR

Address: Manor Estate Featherbed Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Variation to Legal Agreement relating to 4/02419/04/FUL - Residential development of 325 dwellings, provision of open space, landscaping, footpath links and associated highway improvement works including new railway crossings (vehicular and pedestrian)

Reference: 23/01873/ROC

Address: Doone Brae Farm Windmill Road Pepperstock Luton

Proposal: Variation of Conditions 11 (Fire Hydrants) and 16 (Biodiversity LEMP) attached to Planning permission 20/02081/FUL - Demolition of existing bungalow, stables and outbuildings. Construction of 5 new single storey dwellings.

Reference: 23/01874/LPA

Address: 14 High Street Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Conversion of office to two bedroom dwelling

Reference: 23/01875/CWC

Address: 9-12 And 14-18 Satinwood Court Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Confirmation that conditions have been complied with - 4/01482/90 and 4/01483/90

Reference: 23/01876/CWC

Address: 16-36 (even) Evergreen Walk Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Confirmation that conditions have been complied with - 4/01482/90 and 4/01483/90

Reference: 23/01904/FHA

Address: Keepers Cottage 38 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted

Proposal: Replacement of 9 existing timber windows with 9 new timber windows in existing openings

Reference: 23/01916/TPO

Address: 36 Laureate Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3RT