Details on plans for 18 flats and 14 houses on farm land in Hemel Hempstead
Full weekly list of valid applications made to Dacorum Borough Council for 16th August 2023:
Reference: 23/01719/FUL
Address: 13 And 15 Crabtree Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9EG
Proposal: Construction of new detached 3 bedroom dwelling.
Reference: 23/01728/FUL
Address: The Grange Alnwick Drive Long Marston Tring
Proposal: Pond As Alternative Fire Brigade Water Source And Associated Landscaping Works
Reference: 23/01834/LDP
Address: Haresfoot Farm (Commercial) Chesham Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Construction of new hardstanding.
Reference: 23/01839/FHA
Address: 77 Green Lane Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: New Garage
Reference: 23/01841/DRC
Address: 16-34 Randalls Ride Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5AQ
Proposal: Details as required by condition 8 (EV car charging) attached to planning permission 20/03938/MFA (Demolition of existing bungalows, flats and garages. Construction of 2 no. apartment blocks comprising of 30 dwellings with associated car parking and landscaping.)
Reference: 23/01842/DRC
Address: Land At Marchmont Farm Adjacent Laidon Square Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details required by condition 2 (Materials) attached to planning permission (22/01258/MFA) (Development of site to provide 32 residential units for social rent. The scheme includes 3 three-storey buildings to provide 9 one-bedroom flats, 6 two-bedroom flats, and 3 two-bedroom wheelchair accessible units. The scheme also includes the construction of houses to provide 8 two-bedroom houses, 4 three-bedroom houses, and 2 three-bedroom wheelchair accessible units. The proposal also includes associated car parking, private and communal amenity space and public open space provision.)
Reference: 23/01852/DRC
Address: Hemel Hempstead School Heath Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by condition 4 (Flood Risk 2) attached to planning permission 22/03820/MPI (Demolition of six existing classroom blocks and ancillary structures. Construction of a replacement three storey classroom block on the eastern playing field alongside the construction of a new MUGA, siting of equipment storage container, canopies, emergency access from Heath Lane alongside associated landscaping upgrades.)
Reference: 23/01859/FUL
Address: 7 Kitsbury Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3EG
Proposal: Demolition of 5 No. derelict garages and double garage in rear garden of 7 Kitsbury Road. Construction of detached 2 bedroom bungalow and creation of 4 parking spaces to be shared between 7 Kitsbury Road and proposed development.
Reference: 23/01860/FHA
Address: The Orchard Hemp Lane Wigginton Tring
Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension
Reference: 23/01861/LBC
Address: The Orchard Hemp Lane Wigginton Tring
Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension
Reference: 23/01888/FUL
Address: 16 Shaftesbury Court Valley Road Northchurch Berkhamsted
Proposal: Conversion of first floor wardens flat into 2no. 1 bedroom flats.
Reference: 23/01890/FHA
Address: 34 Chiltern Way Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5LD
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Reference: 23/01893/FHA
Address: The Orchard Cross Oak Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Single storey side/rear extension
Reference: 23/01901/FUL
Address: Flat 3 Westminster House 20A High Street Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Replacement of existing single glazed sash windows with double glazed sash windows, painted white
Reference: 23/01902/LBC
Address: Flat 3 Westminster House 20A High Street Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Replacement of existing single glazed sash windows with double glazed sash windows, painted white
Reference: 23/01926/NMA
Address: 18 College Close Flamstead St Albans Hertfordshire
Proposal: Non material amendment attached to planning permission 22/03207/FHA (Single storey front, side and rear extension, double rear extension)
Reference: 23/01937/FHA
Address: 1 Ashlyns Court Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3BU
Proposal: Single storey side extension.
Reference: 23/01938/FUL
Address: 162 Northridge Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 2AG
Proposal: Demolition of existing outbuilding and garage, construction of 2 bedroom dwelling with new car space and crossover to front.
Reference: 23/01939/TPO
Address: 1A Bridgewater Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 1HN
Proposal: Fell tree & works to tree.
Reference: 23/01940/DRC
Address: Binghams Park Farm Potten End Hill Water End Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Discharge of conditions 3 (Bricks) 5 (Fire hydrants) 6 (security lighting) 9 (electric vehicle charging points) attached to Planning permission 22/01692/FUL -Construction of a detached industrial building comprising 3 units (each with flexible use within Use Classes E(g)(iii) / B8) with associated car parking, landscaping and other associated works.
Reference: 23/01943/TCA
Address: Shepherds Cottage 14 - 15 Frithsden Lane Frithsden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Works to Walnut tree
Reference: 23/01945/LDP
Address: Felden Lodge Felden Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Use of the Site as a Residential Special School (SEN), under Use Class C2
Reference: 23/01946/FHA
Address: Raja Tuan Nettleden Road Frithsden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Extension to kitchen to bring in line with rear elevation
Reference: 23/01947/LDP
Address: 65A Seaton Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9HT
Proposal: Proposed side dormer. Roof lights.
Reference: 23/01951/OUT
Address: Greenways Tinkers Lane Wigginton Tring
Proposal: One detached dwelling and associated detached double garage
Reference: 23/01953/FHA
Address: 53 Ridgeway Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3LD
Proposal: Internal alterations and garage conversion
Reference: 23/01954/TPO
Address: Grove Lodge Grove Road Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Fell Trees.
Reference: 23/01955/FHA
Address: Collier Cottage New Road Northchurch Berkhamsted
Proposal: Hip to gable loft conversion with front and rear dormers
Reference: 23/01956/FHA
Address: Post Hill Cottage Chesham Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Ground floor front extension and 1st floor side extension
Reference: 23/01958/TCA
Address: 130 George Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2EJ
Proposal: Fell tree.
Reference: 23/01960/TCA
Address: Flat The Red Lion Leighton Buzzard Road Water End
Proposal: Fell _ works to trees.
Reference: 23/01964/DRC
Address: Land To Rear Of Hanburys Shootersway Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details required by Condition 15 (Remediation method statement) and 16 (contamination) attached to Planning permission 20/02021/MFA - Construction of extra care (Class C2) development including associated highway access works, car parking, landscaping and other works incidental to the development.