Details on plans for 18 flats and 14 houses on farm land in Hemel Hempstead

Full weekly list of valid applications made to Dacorum Borough Council for 16th August 2023:

Reference: 23/01719/FUL

Address: 13 And 15 Crabtree Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9EG

Proposal: Construction of new detached 3 bedroom dwelling.

Reference: 23/01728/FUL

Address: The Grange Alnwick Drive Long Marston Tring

Proposal: Pond As Alternative Fire Brigade Water Source And Associated Landscaping Works

Reference: 23/01834/LDP

Address: Haresfoot Farm (Commercial) Chesham Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Construction of new hardstanding.

Reference: 23/01839/FHA

Address: 77 Green Lane Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: New Garage

Reference: 23/01841/DRC

Address: 16-34 Randalls Ride Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5AQ

Proposal: Details as required by condition 8 (EV car charging) attached to planning permission 20/03938/MFA (Demolition of existing bungalows, flats and garages. Construction of 2 no. apartment blocks comprising of 30 dwellings with associated car parking and landscaping.)

Reference: 23/01842/DRC

Address: Land At Marchmont Farm Adjacent Laidon Square Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details required by condition 2 (Materials) attached to planning permission (22/01258/MFA) (Development of site to provide 32 residential units for social rent. The scheme includes 3 three-storey buildings to provide 9 one-bedroom flats, 6 two-bedroom flats, and 3 two-bedroom wheelchair accessible units. The scheme also includes the construction of houses to provide 8 two-bedroom houses, 4 three-bedroom houses, and 2 three-bedroom wheelchair accessible units. The proposal also includes associated car parking, private and communal amenity space and public open space provision.)

Reference: 23/01852/DRC

Address: Hemel Hempstead School Heath Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by condition 4 (Flood Risk 2) attached to planning permission 22/03820/MPI (Demolition of six existing classroom blocks and ancillary structures. Construction of a replacement three storey classroom block on the eastern playing field alongside the construction of a new MUGA, siting of equipment storage container, canopies, emergency access from Heath Lane alongside associated landscaping upgrades.)

Reference: 23/01859/FUL

Address: 7 Kitsbury Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3EG

Proposal: Demolition of 5 No. derelict garages and double garage in rear garden of 7 Kitsbury Road. Construction of detached 2 bedroom bungalow and creation of 4 parking spaces to be shared between 7 Kitsbury Road and proposed development.

Reference: 23/01860/FHA

Address: The Orchard Hemp Lane Wigginton Tring

Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension

Reference: 23/01861/LBC

Address: The Orchard Hemp Lane Wigginton Tring

Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension

Reference: 23/01888/FUL

Address: 16 Shaftesbury Court Valley Road Northchurch Berkhamsted

Proposal: Conversion of first floor wardens flat into 2no. 1 bedroom flats.

Reference: 23/01890/FHA

Address: 34 Chiltern Way Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5LD

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01893/FHA

Address: The Orchard Cross Oak Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Single storey side/rear extension

Reference: 23/01901/FUL

Address: Flat 3 Westminster House 20A High Street Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Replacement of existing single glazed sash windows with double glazed sash windows, painted white

Reference: 23/01902/LBC

Address: Flat 3 Westminster House 20A High Street Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Replacement of existing single glazed sash windows with double glazed sash windows, painted white

Reference: 23/01926/NMA

Address: 18 College Close Flamstead St Albans Hertfordshire

Proposal: Non material amendment attached to planning permission 22/03207/FHA (Single storey front, side and rear extension, double rear extension)

Reference: 23/01937/FHA

Address: 1 Ashlyns Court Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3BU

Proposal: Single storey side extension.

Reference: 23/01938/FUL

Address: 162 Northridge Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 2AG

Proposal: Demolition of existing outbuilding and garage, construction of 2 bedroom dwelling with new car space and crossover to front.

Reference: 23/01939/TPO

Address: 1A Bridgewater Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 1HN

Proposal: Fell tree & works to tree.

Reference: 23/01940/DRC

Address: Binghams Park Farm Potten End Hill Water End Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Discharge of conditions 3 (Bricks) 5 (Fire hydrants) 6 (security lighting) 9 (electric vehicle charging points) attached to Planning permission 22/01692/FUL -Construction of a detached industrial building comprising 3 units (each with flexible use within Use Classes E(g)(iii) / B8) with associated car parking, landscaping and other associated works.

Reference: 23/01943/TCA

Address: Shepherds Cottage 14 - 15 Frithsden Lane Frithsden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Works to Walnut tree

Reference: 23/01945/LDP

Address: Felden Lodge Felden Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Use of the Site as a Residential Special School (SEN), under Use Class C2

Reference: 23/01946/FHA

Address: Raja Tuan Nettleden Road Frithsden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Extension to kitchen to bring in line with rear elevation

Reference: 23/01947/LDP

Address: 65A Seaton Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9HT

Proposal: Proposed side dormer. Roof lights.

Reference: 23/01951/OUT

Address: Greenways Tinkers Lane Wigginton Tring

Proposal: One detached dwelling and associated detached double garage

Reference: 23/01953/FHA

Address: 53 Ridgeway Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3LD

Proposal: Internal alterations and garage conversion

Reference: 23/01954/TPO

Address: Grove Lodge Grove Road Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Fell Trees.

Reference: 23/01955/FHA

Address: Collier Cottage New Road Northchurch Berkhamsted

Proposal: Hip to gable loft conversion with front and rear dormers

Reference: 23/01956/FHA

Address: Post Hill Cottage Chesham Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Ground floor front extension and 1st floor side extension

Reference: 23/01958/TCA

Address: 130 George Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2EJ

Proposal: Fell tree.

Reference: 23/01960/TCA

Address: Flat The Red Lion Leighton Buzzard Road Water End

Proposal: Fell _ works to trees.

Reference: 23/01964/DRC

Address: Land To Rear Of Hanburys Shootersway Berkhamsted Hertfordshire