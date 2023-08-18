News you can trust since 1858
Details on plans for 18 flats and 14 houses on farm land in Hemel Hempstead

Here is the list of planning applications made across Dacorum this week
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST- 4 min read

Full weekly list of valid applications made to Dacorum Borough Council for 16th August 2023:

Reference: 23/01719/FUL

Address: 13 And 15 Crabtree Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9EG

Proposal: Construction of new detached 3 bedroom dwelling.

Reference: 23/01728/FUL

Address: The Grange Alnwick Drive Long Marston Tring

Proposal: Pond As Alternative Fire Brigade Water Source And Associated Landscaping Works

Reference: 23/01834/LDP

Address: Haresfoot Farm (Commercial) Chesham Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Construction of new hardstanding.

Reference: 23/01839/FHA

Address: 77 Green Lane Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: New Garage

Reference: 23/01841/DRC

Address: 16-34 Randalls Ride Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5AQ

Proposal: Details as required by condition 8 (EV car charging) attached to planning permission 20/03938/MFA (Demolition of existing bungalows, flats and garages. Construction of 2 no. apartment blocks comprising of 30 dwellings with associated car parking and landscaping.)

Reference: 23/01842/DRC

Address: Land At Marchmont Farm Adjacent Laidon Square Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details required by condition 2 (Materials) attached to planning permission (22/01258/MFA) (Development of site to provide 32 residential units for social rent. The scheme includes 3 three-storey buildings to provide 9 one-bedroom flats, 6 two-bedroom flats, and 3 two-bedroom wheelchair accessible units. The scheme also includes the construction of houses to provide 8 two-bedroom houses, 4 three-bedroom houses, and 2 three-bedroom wheelchair accessible units. The proposal also includes associated car parking, private and communal amenity space and public open space provision.)

Reference: 23/01852/DRC

Address: Hemel Hempstead School Heath Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by condition 4 (Flood Risk 2) attached to planning permission 22/03820/MPI (Demolition of six existing classroom blocks and ancillary structures. Construction of a replacement three storey classroom block on the eastern playing field alongside the construction of a new MUGA, siting of equipment storage container, canopies, emergency access from Heath Lane alongside associated landscaping upgrades.)

Reference: 23/01859/FUL

Address: 7 Kitsbury Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3EG

Proposal: Demolition of 5 No. derelict garages and double garage in rear garden of 7 Kitsbury Road. Construction of detached 2 bedroom bungalow and creation of 4 parking spaces to be shared between 7 Kitsbury Road and proposed development.

Reference: 23/01860/FHA

Address: The Orchard Hemp Lane Wigginton Tring

Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension

Reference: 23/01861/LBC

Address: The Orchard Hemp Lane Wigginton Tring

Proposal: Single Storey Rear Extension

Reference: 23/01888/FUL

Address: 16 Shaftesbury Court Valley Road Northchurch Berkhamsted

Proposal: Conversion of first floor wardens flat into 2no. 1 bedroom flats.

Reference: 23/01890/FHA

Address: 34 Chiltern Way Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5LD

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01893/FHA

Address: The Orchard Cross Oak Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Single storey side/rear extension

Reference: 23/01901/FUL

Address: Flat 3 Westminster House 20A High Street Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Replacement of existing single glazed sash windows with double glazed sash windows, painted white

Reference: 23/01902/LBC

Address: Flat 3 Westminster House 20A High Street Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Replacement of existing single glazed sash windows with double glazed sash windows, painted white

Reference: 23/01926/NMA

Address: 18 College Close Flamstead St Albans Hertfordshire

Proposal: Non material amendment attached to planning permission 22/03207/FHA (Single storey front, side and rear extension, double rear extension)

Reference: 23/01937/FHA

Address: 1 Ashlyns Court Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3BU

Proposal: Single storey side extension.

Reference: 23/01938/FUL

Address: 162 Northridge Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 2AG

Proposal: Demolition of existing outbuilding and garage, construction of 2 bedroom dwelling with new car space and crossover to front.

Reference: 23/01939/TPO

Address: 1A Bridgewater Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 1HN

Proposal: Fell tree & works to tree.

Reference: 23/01940/DRC

Address: Binghams Park Farm Potten End Hill Water End Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Discharge of conditions 3 (Bricks) 5 (Fire hydrants) 6 (security lighting) 9 (electric vehicle charging points) attached to Planning permission 22/01692/FUL -Construction of a detached industrial building comprising 3 units (each with flexible use within Use Classes E(g)(iii) / B8) with associated car parking, landscaping and other associated works.

Reference: 23/01943/TCA

Address: Shepherds Cottage 14 - 15 Frithsden Lane Frithsden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Works to Walnut tree

Reference: 23/01945/LDP

Address: Felden Lodge Felden Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Use of the Site as a Residential Special School (SEN), under Use Class C2

Reference: 23/01946/FHA

Address: Raja Tuan Nettleden Road Frithsden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Extension to kitchen to bring in line with rear elevation

Reference: 23/01947/LDP

Address: 65A Seaton Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9HT

Proposal: Proposed side dormer. Roof lights.

Reference: 23/01951/OUT

Address: Greenways Tinkers Lane Wigginton Tring

Proposal: One detached dwelling and associated detached double garage

Reference: 23/01953/FHA

Address: 53 Ridgeway Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3LD

Proposal: Internal alterations and garage conversion

Reference: 23/01954/TPO

Address: Grove Lodge Grove Road Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Fell Trees.

Reference: 23/01955/FHA

Address: Collier Cottage New Road Northchurch Berkhamsted

Proposal: Hip to gable loft conversion with front and rear dormers

Reference: 23/01956/FHA

Address: Post Hill Cottage Chesham Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Ground floor front extension and 1st floor side extension

Reference: 23/01958/TCA

Address: 130 George Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2EJ

Proposal: Fell tree.

Reference: 23/01960/TCA

Address: Flat The Red Lion Leighton Buzzard Road Water End

Proposal: Fell _ works to trees.

Reference: 23/01964/DRC

Address: Land To Rear Of Hanburys Shootersway Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details required by Condition 15 (Remediation method statement) and 16 (contamination) attached to Planning permission 20/02021/MFA - Construction of extra care (Class C2) development including associated highway access works, car parking, landscaping and other works incidental to the development.

