David Taylor MP stops Affinity Water overcharging Bovingdon residents

The MP for Hemel Hempstead demanded action from Affinity Water's CEO, after multiple constituents reported sky-rocketing bills. Some increases were over 100% despite no change in usage.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One person reported their bill increase was equivalent to the cost of an extra eight baths a day, resulting in an additional £500 over a six-month period.

Because of Mr Taylor’s letter, Affinity Water agreed to review every bill in the affected area. Their metering contractor is now required to provide photographic evidence for 100% of readings that deviate from typical consumption. They are also retraining their teams and have agreed to recheck all metres in Bovingdon.

David Taylor MP said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Taylor MPs statement on Affinity Water

“I was disgusted to hear reports from Bovingdon residents that their water bills had shot up without explanation. Taking cash from people’s pockets like this will not stand. I immediately raised this with Affinity Water’s CEO and demanded they do something about it.

I am pleased we have secured a major change in the way Affinity Water do things, as well as an investigation into the bill prices, but this is simply not good enough. I am continuing to engage with Affinity and residents to ensure this does not happen again, and any residents get back any money unfairly taken.”

Affinity Water began investigating in December, claiming there was only one reported complaint. Since then, Affinity Water has concluded that 60 customers were impacted by catch-up bills due to inaccurate meter readings from their external contractor.

Mr Taylor added:

“I was in Bovingdon again this weekend for my surgery, I gave fresh assurances that I am continuing my conversation with Affinity, to prevent this from happening again.”