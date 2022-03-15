Dacorum's council tax breakdown by band revealed as bills rise across the borough
Find out how much you will be paying for your house band in Hemel, Berkhamsted in Tring
Council tax bills will be going up across Hertfordshire from next month, and we’ve broken down what that means for residents in Dacorum and every other borough and district.
All 10 district councils, the county council and the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner decided to increase their share of council tax.
Hertfordshire County Council has raised council tax by 3.99 per cent, which equals a £58.68 rise for an average Band D property. The Police and Crime Commissioner has raised their share by 3.7 per cent up, equalling a £10 rise to £223 for a Band D property.
The district and borough councils have raised their bills to cover the cost of services including waste collection, leisure facilities, housing, and some regeneration projects.
The district councils collect the money on behalf of all authorities, but only keep around 10 per cent of the final amount.
We’ve rounded up how much council tax will cost for each band in each district and borough, although in some areas parish council precepts will be added onto any final bill.
Broxbourne
Broxbourne’s district council rate for Band D properties is £148.24 a year.
Band A – £1,267.04
Band B – £1,478.20
Band C – £1,689.37
Band D – £1,900.55
Band E – £2,322.90
Band F – £2,745.23
Band G – £3,167.59
Band H – £3,801.10
Dacorum
Dacorum’s Band D rate is £216.36 for the borough council’s share of tax, meaning the average total bill will be £1,968.67, excluding any parish and town council precepts.
Band A – £1,312.45
Band B – £1,531.18
Band C – £1,749.92
Band D – £1,968.67
Band E – £2,406.16
Band F – £2,843.63
Band G – £3,281.12
Band H – £3,937.34
East Herts
East Herts Council’s share of council tax for next year will be £184.09 for Band D properties, with the average total bill of £1,936.40 before parish and town council precepts.
Band A – £1,290.94
Band B – £1,506.08
Band C – £1,721.24
Band D – £1,936.40
Band E – £2,366.72
Band F – £2,797.02
Band G – £3,227.34
Band H – £3,872.80
Hertsmere
Hertsmere has raised their share of council tax to £177.70 for a Band D property, with an average total bill of £1,930.01 – excluding any parish and town council precepts.
Band A – £1,286.68
Band B – £1,501.11
Band C – £1,715.56
Band D – £1,930.01
Band E – £2,358.91
Band F – £2,787.79
Band G – £3,216.69
Band H – £3,860.02
North Hertfordshire
North Herts’ Band D rate is £245.13 for the district council’s share of tax, meaning the average total bill will be £1,997.44, excluding any parish and town council precepts.
Band A – £1,331.63
Band B – £1,553.56
Band C – £1,775.49
Band D – £1,997.44
Band E – £2,441.32
Band F – £2,885.19
Band G – £3,329.07
Band H – £3,846.92
St Albans
A Band D property in St Albans will pay £171.15 to the district council this year, with a total bill of £1,923.46 – before parish council precepts.
Band A – £1,282.31
Band B – £1,496.02
Band C – £1,709.73
Band D – £1,923.46
Band E – £2,350.90
Band F – £2,778.33
Band G – £3,205.77
Band H – £3,846.92
Stevenage
The borough council has raised their share of council tax to £225.57 for Band D properties, and as the area is unparished the average council tax bill will be £1,977.88.
Band A – £1,318.59
Band B – £1,538.34
Band C – £1,758.11
Band D – £1,977.88
Band E – £2,417.42
Band F – £2,856.93
Band G – £3,296.47
Band H – £3,955.76
Three Rivers
Three Rivers have raised their base share of council tax to £188.90 for Band D properties, with the total bill of £1,984.64 – before parish councils.
Unparished areas of Three Rivers will pay:
Band A – £1,323.10
Band B – £1,543.60
Band C – £1,764.12
Band D – £1,984.64
Band E – £2,425.68
Band F – £2,866.70
Band G – £3,307.74
Band H – £3,969.28
Watford
The borough council has raised their share of council tax to £282.41 for Band D properties, and as the area is unparished the average council tax bill will be £2,034.72.
Band A – £1,356.48
Band B – £1,1582.55
Band C – £1,808.63
Band D – £2,034.72
Band E – £2,486.89
Band F – £2,939.04
Band G – £3,391.20
Band H – £4,069.44
Welwyn Hatfield
Welwyn Hatfield has raised their share of council tax to £209.20 for a Band D property, with an average total bill of £1,961.51 – excluding any parish and town council precepts.
Band A – £1,307.56
Band B – £1,525.47
Band C – £1,743.40
Band D – £1,961.51
Band E – £2,397.19
Band F – £2,833.03
Band G – £3,268.89
Band H – £3,922.66