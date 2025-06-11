Dacorum planning applications: Proposal submitted to convert Tring pub into house and use of land for dog day care business

By Damien Lucas
Published 11th Jun 2025, 09:52 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 09:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A proposal has been submitted to convert a Tring pub into a house and permanently use land in the town for a dog day care business.

Here are the list of valid planning applications made across Dacorum this week as of June 11 2025:

Reference: 25/01307/LBC

Address: Me And Li 38 High Street Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Castle Inn, Tring. Photo: Google Maps Street ViewCastle Inn, Tring. Photo: Google Maps Street View
Castle Inn, Tring. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Proposal: Replacement timber frame to match existing. Works to internal partition and installation of timber stud wall. New floor and installation air condition system with extractor.

Reference: 25/01375/FHA

Address: 22 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DA

Proposal: New single-storey rear extension, porch and garden outbuilding

Reference: 25/01388/FHA

Address: 25 Meadowbrook Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5HR

Proposal: Installation of front porch.

Reference: 25/01401/FHA

Address: Felden Manor Flaunden Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: External insulation and timber cladding added to the barn. Window refurbishment works to existing glazing and new window installations. Repairs to roof. Solar panels added to flat roof.

Reference: 25/01402/FHA

Address: White Gable 11 Meadway Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Loft conversion with gables on the front and dormer windows to the front and rear elevations.

Reference: 25/01405/FHA

Address: 78 Briery Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 7AN

Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension

Reference: 25/01407/ROC

Address: Frithsden Vineyard Frithsden Lane Frithsden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans) attached to planning permission 22/02538/FUL (Replacement Dwelling) allowed on appeal under APP/A1910/W/23/3327060

Reference: 25/01408/NMA

Address: LA6 Molyneaux Avenue Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 23/02178/MFA

Reference: 25/01409/DRC

Address: LA6 Molyneaux Avenue Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Details as required by condition 18 (Electric Vehicle Charge Points ) attached to planning permission 23/02178/MFA

Reference: 25/01411/FUL

Address: The Village Hall Church Road Flamstead St Albans

Proposal: Construction of wooden storage shed for Preschool use. It will have timber shiplap boarded walls and a sloping roof finished in green mineralised roofing felt. Concrete base on top of existing macadam.

Reference: 25/01412/FUL

Address: The Castle Inn Park Road Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Change of use of The Castle Inn and conversion and extension of the building to form a single residential dwelling (Use Class C3).

Reference: 25/01413/LDP

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Address: 10 Woodlands Avenue Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2JH

Proposal: Single storey side extension, hip to gable roof extension, rear dormer and new rooflights to front and rear.

Reference: 25/01414/FHA

Address: Carn Brae 26 Scatterdells Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Replace garden outbuilding with a new studio/home office.

Reference: 25/01415/FUL

Address: Land North Of West Leith Tring Hertfordshire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Permanent use of land for exercising dogs associated with an existing dog day care business.

Reference: 25/01416/FHA

Address: The Grey House Kitsbury Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Replacement of two sets of French doors with "Crittall" style French doors and non structural internal alterations to create pantry and laundry room.

Reference: 25/01419/HPA

Address: 23A Belmont Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9NZ

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 8m deep with a maximum height of 3m and a maximum eaves height of 3m.

Reference: 25/01420/LDP

Address: 23A Belmont Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9NZ

Proposal: Side and rear extension

Reference: 25/01422/FHA

Address: 23A Belmont Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9NZ

Proposal: Two-storey rear extension with partial single-storey side and rear extension.

Reference: 25/01423/ADV

Address: 131 High Street Markyate St Albans Hertfordshire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: New Facia signage. Self Adhesive Vinyl graphics to windows

Reference: 25/01424/FHA

Address: 31 George Street Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5HJ

Proposal: Removal of retaining front wall. new buttress piers, new driveway, and associated works.

Reference: 25/01426/FHA

Address: 54 Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension to dwelling house

Reference: 25/01427/LBC

Address: 54 Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension to dwelling house

Reference: 25/01428/ROC

Address: Old Kiln Meadow Water End Road Potten End Berkhamsted

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Variation of condition 11(Approved Plans) attached 22/02468/FUL.

Reference: 25/01429/DRC

Address: Aquavista Watersides Ltd Cow Roast Marina Wharf Lane Cow Roast

Proposal: Details as required by condition 10 (Travel _ Traffic safety plan) attached to planning permission 21/04422/FUL

Reference: 25/01430/LDP

Address: 100 Deaconsfield Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9JA

Proposal: Loft conversion with 3 velux to front

Reference: 25/01434/TCA

Address: The Tattings 10 High Street Markyate St Albans

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 25/01431/FHA

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Address: 26 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Relocation of garage, relocation of existing oil store.

Reference: 25/01432/LBC

Address: 26 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Relocation of garage, relocation of existing oil store.

Reference: 25/01433/FHA

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Address: 3 Londrina Terrace Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2NA

Proposal: Construction of rear single storey extension

Reference: 25/01438/TCA

Address: Brig End George Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 25/01440/AFU

Address: 34 Bourne End Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 2RN

Proposal: Change of use of two existing agricultural buildings to a flexible commercial use within Use Class B8 (Storage and Distribution).

Reference: 25/01441/DRC

Address: Haresfoot Farm Chesham Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proposal: Details as required by condition 14 (Arboricultural Method Statement) attached to planning permission 23/02508/MFA.

Reference: 25/01442/DRC

Address: Hemel Hempstead School Heath Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details required by Condition 6 (Pitch Certification) attached to planning permission 24/00088/ROC.

Reference: 25/01445/HPA

Address: 126 Spring Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3QL

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Related topics:Hemel HempsteadBerkhamstedDacorum
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice