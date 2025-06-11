Dacorum planning applications: Proposal submitted to convert Tring pub into house and use of land for dog day care business

A proposal has been submitted to convert a Tring pub into a house and permanently use land in the town for a dog day care business.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the list of valid planning applications made across Dacorum this week as of June 11 2025:

Reference: 25/01307/LBC

Address: Me And Li 38 High Street Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle Inn, Tring. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Proposal: Replacement timber frame to match existing. Works to internal partition and installation of timber stud wall. New floor and installation air condition system with extractor.

Reference: 25/01375/FHA

Address: 22 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DA

Proposal: New single-storey rear extension, porch and garden outbuilding

Reference: 25/01388/FHA

Address: 25 Meadowbrook Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5HR

Proposal: Installation of front porch.

Reference: 25/01401/FHA

Address: Felden Manor Flaunden Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: External insulation and timber cladding added to the barn. Window refurbishment works to existing glazing and new window installations. Repairs to roof. Solar panels added to flat roof.

Reference: 25/01402/FHA

Address: White Gable 11 Meadway Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Loft conversion with gables on the front and dormer windows to the front and rear elevations.

Reference: 25/01405/FHA

Address: 78 Briery Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 7AN

Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension

Reference: 25/01407/ROC

Address: Frithsden Vineyard Frithsden Lane Frithsden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans) attached to planning permission 22/02538/FUL (Replacement Dwelling) allowed on appeal under APP/A1910/W/23/3327060

Reference: 25/01408/NMA

Address: LA6 Molyneaux Avenue Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 23/02178/MFA

Reference: 25/01409/DRC

Address: LA6 Molyneaux Avenue Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Details as required by condition 18 (Electric Vehicle Charge Points ) attached to planning permission 23/02178/MFA

Reference: 25/01411/FUL

Address: The Village Hall Church Road Flamstead St Albans

Proposal: Construction of wooden storage shed for Preschool use. It will have timber shiplap boarded walls and a sloping roof finished in green mineralised roofing felt. Concrete base on top of existing macadam.

Reference: 25/01412/FUL

Address: The Castle Inn Park Road Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Change of use of The Castle Inn and conversion and extension of the building to form a single residential dwelling (Use Class C3).

Reference: 25/01413/LDP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 10 Woodlands Avenue Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2JH

Proposal: Single storey side extension, hip to gable roof extension, rear dormer and new rooflights to front and rear.

Reference: 25/01414/FHA

Address: Carn Brae 26 Scatterdells Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Replace garden outbuilding with a new studio/home office.

Reference: 25/01415/FUL

Address: Land North Of West Leith Tring Hertfordshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Permanent use of land for exercising dogs associated with an existing dog day care business.

Reference: 25/01416/FHA

Address: The Grey House Kitsbury Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Replacement of two sets of French doors with "Crittall" style French doors and non structural internal alterations to create pantry and laundry room.

Reference: 25/01419/HPA

Address: 23A Belmont Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9NZ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 8m deep with a maximum height of 3m and a maximum eaves height of 3m.

Reference: 25/01420/LDP

Address: 23A Belmont Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9NZ

Proposal: Side and rear extension

Reference: 25/01422/FHA

Address: 23A Belmont Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9NZ

Proposal: Two-storey rear extension with partial single-storey side and rear extension.

Reference: 25/01423/ADV

Address: 131 High Street Markyate St Albans Hertfordshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: New Facia signage. Self Adhesive Vinyl graphics to windows

Reference: 25/01424/FHA

Address: 31 George Street Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5HJ

Proposal: Removal of retaining front wall. new buttress piers, new driveway, and associated works.

Reference: 25/01426/FHA

Address: 54 Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension to dwelling house

Reference: 25/01427/LBC

Address: 54 Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension to dwelling house

Reference: 25/01428/ROC

Address: Old Kiln Meadow Water End Road Potten End Berkhamsted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Variation of condition 11(Approved Plans) attached 22/02468/FUL.

Reference: 25/01429/DRC

Address: Aquavista Watersides Ltd Cow Roast Marina Wharf Lane Cow Roast

Proposal: Details as required by condition 10 (Travel _ Traffic safety plan) attached to planning permission 21/04422/FUL

Reference: 25/01430/LDP

Address: 100 Deaconsfield Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9JA

Proposal: Loft conversion with 3 velux to front

Reference: 25/01434/TCA

Address: The Tattings 10 High Street Markyate St Albans

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 25/01431/FHA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 26 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Relocation of garage, relocation of existing oil store.

Reference: 25/01432/LBC

Address: 26 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Relocation of garage, relocation of existing oil store.

Reference: 25/01433/FHA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Address: 3 Londrina Terrace Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2NA

Proposal: Construction of rear single storey extension

Reference: 25/01438/TCA

Address: Brig End George Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 25/01440/AFU

Address: 34 Bourne End Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 2RN

Proposal: Change of use of two existing agricultural buildings to a flexible commercial use within Use Class B8 (Storage and Distribution).

Reference: 25/01441/DRC

Address: Haresfoot Farm Chesham Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Details as required by condition 14 (Arboricultural Method Statement) attached to planning permission 23/02508/MFA.

Reference: 25/01442/DRC

Address: Hemel Hempstead School Heath Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details required by Condition 6 (Pitch Certification) attached to planning permission 24/00088/ROC.

Reference: 25/01445/HPA

Address: 126 Spring Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3QL

Proposal: Single storey rear extension