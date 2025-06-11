Dacorum planning applications: Proposal submitted to convert Tring pub into house and use of land for dog day care business
Here are the list of valid planning applications made across Dacorum this week as of June 11 2025:
Reference: 25/01307/LBC
Address: Me And Li 38 High Street Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Replacement timber frame to match existing. Works to internal partition and installation of timber stud wall. New floor and installation air condition system with extractor.
Reference: 25/01375/FHA
Address: 22 Highfield Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DA
Proposal: New single-storey rear extension, porch and garden outbuilding
Reference: 25/01388/FHA
Address: 25 Meadowbrook Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5HR
Proposal: Installation of front porch.
Reference: 25/01401/FHA
Address: Felden Manor Flaunden Lane Felden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: External insulation and timber cladding added to the barn. Window refurbishment works to existing glazing and new window installations. Repairs to roof. Solar panels added to flat roof.
Reference: 25/01402/FHA
Address: White Gable 11 Meadway Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Loft conversion with gables on the front and dormer windows to the front and rear elevations.
Reference: 25/01405/FHA
Address: 78 Briery Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 7AN
Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension
Reference: 25/01407/ROC
Address: Frithsden Vineyard Frithsden Lane Frithsden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Plans) attached to planning permission 22/02538/FUL (Replacement Dwelling) allowed on appeal under APP/A1910/W/23/3327060
Reference: 25/01408/NMA
Address: LA6 Molyneaux Avenue Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Non material amendment to planning permission 23/02178/MFA
Reference: 25/01409/DRC
Address: LA6 Molyneaux Avenue Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Details as required by condition 18 (Electric Vehicle Charge Points ) attached to planning permission 23/02178/MFA
Reference: 25/01411/FUL
Address: The Village Hall Church Road Flamstead St Albans
Proposal: Construction of wooden storage shed for Preschool use. It will have timber shiplap boarded walls and a sloping roof finished in green mineralised roofing felt. Concrete base on top of existing macadam.
Reference: 25/01412/FUL
Address: The Castle Inn Park Road Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Change of use of The Castle Inn and conversion and extension of the building to form a single residential dwelling (Use Class C3).
Reference: 25/01413/LDP
Address: 10 Woodlands Avenue Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2JH
Proposal: Single storey side extension, hip to gable roof extension, rear dormer and new rooflights to front and rear.
Reference: 25/01414/FHA
Address: Carn Brae 26 Scatterdells Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley
Proposal: Replace garden outbuilding with a new studio/home office.
Reference: 25/01415/FUL
Address: Land North Of West Leith Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Permanent use of land for exercising dogs associated with an existing dog day care business.
Reference: 25/01416/FHA
Address: The Grey House Kitsbury Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Replacement of two sets of French doors with "Crittall" style French doors and non structural internal alterations to create pantry and laundry room.
Reference: 25/01419/HPA
Address: 23A Belmont Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9NZ
Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 8m deep with a maximum height of 3m and a maximum eaves height of 3m.
Reference: 25/01420/LDP
Address: 23A Belmont Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9NZ
Proposal: Side and rear extension
Reference: 25/01422/FHA
Address: 23A Belmont Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9NZ
Proposal: Two-storey rear extension with partial single-storey side and rear extension.
Reference: 25/01423/ADV
Address: 131 High Street Markyate St Albans Hertfordshire
Proposal: New Facia signage. Self Adhesive Vinyl graphics to windows
Reference: 25/01424/FHA
Address: 31 George Street Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5HJ
Proposal: Removal of retaining front wall. new buttress piers, new driveway, and associated works.
Reference: 25/01426/FHA
Address: 54 Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension to dwelling house
Reference: 25/01427/LBC
Address: 54 Nettleden Road Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Single storey side and rear extension to dwelling house
Reference: 25/01428/ROC
Address: Old Kiln Meadow Water End Road Potten End Berkhamsted
Proposal: Variation of condition 11(Approved Plans) attached 22/02468/FUL.
Reference: 25/01429/DRC
Address: Aquavista Watersides Ltd Cow Roast Marina Wharf Lane Cow Roast
Proposal: Details as required by condition 10 (Travel _ Traffic safety plan) attached to planning permission 21/04422/FUL
Reference: 25/01430/LDP
Address: 100 Deaconsfield Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9JA
Proposal: Loft conversion with 3 velux to front
Reference: 25/01434/TCA
Address: The Tattings 10 High Street Markyate St Albans
Proposal: Works to trees
Reference: 25/01431/FHA
Address: 26 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Relocation of garage, relocation of existing oil store.
Reference: 25/01432/LBC
Address: 26 Nettleden Road North Little Gaddesden Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Relocation of garage, relocation of existing oil store.
Reference: 25/01433/FHA
Address: 3 Londrina Terrace Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2NA
Proposal: Construction of rear single storey extension
Reference: 25/01438/TCA
Address: Brig End George Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Works to trees
Reference: 25/01440/AFU
Address: 34 Bourne End Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 2RN
Proposal: Change of use of two existing agricultural buildings to a flexible commercial use within Use Class B8 (Storage and Distribution).
Reference: 25/01441/DRC
Address: Haresfoot Farm Chesham Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by condition 14 (Arboricultural Method Statement) attached to planning permission 23/02508/MFA.
Reference: 25/01442/DRC
Address: Hemel Hempstead School Heath Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details required by Condition 6 (Pitch Certification) attached to planning permission 24/00088/ROC.
Reference: 25/01445/HPA
Address: 126 Spring Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3QL
Proposal: Single storey rear extension