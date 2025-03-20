Councillors provide grants totalling £8,268 for local good causes

County Hall

Funds contributed from our Locality Budget scheme have helped to support local organisations with a wide range of community needs and requirements. Each of the grants provide much needed funds for a range of initiatives and activities and are in line with our vision to help make a cleaner, greener and healthier Hertfordshire. Locality Budgets continue to make a positive difference to Hertfordshire communities, with thousands of projects funded since the launch of the initiative in 2009. The following grants have a combined value of £8,268.

Dacorum

Councillor Sally Symington (Tring) has given £2428 to Tring Rural Parish Council to enhance the security of the cafe/shop. Measures will include metal shuttering for glazed areas, appropriate lighting, cameras, and an alarm. Since the closure of the village shop about ten years ago, Long Marston has lacked any venue where local residents could meet and socialise during the day. The creation of a community cafe/shop will reverse the decline in social cohesion consequent upon the village shop's closure. In addition, for the first-time young people will have somewhere they can meet and socialise. We expect the project to greatly enhance the wellbeing of all residents.

Councillor Sally Symington said: “I'm delighted to support the repurposing of the disused changing rooms to a community cafe and shop in Long Marston. The new facility will provide a much-needed focal point in the village where people, including young people, can meet and socialise. It will help rebuild social cohesion in the village which lost its village shop 10 years ago.”

Councillor Jan Maddern (Hemel Hempstead South-East) has given £2000 to DENS to help provide support for vulnerable people across Dacorum to access emergency food provisions from Dacorum Foodbank.

Councillor Jan Maddern said:“DENS provides a vital service for some of our most vulnerable residents. I have volunteered at the Foodbank with Scouts and Cubs and have seen first-hand how important this facility is for families across Dacorum. It is an absolute pleasure to support such a worthy cause.”

East Herts

Councillor David Andrews (Ware North) has given £1000 to Ware Town Partnership to help support planting schemes delivered as part of Ware in Bloom. The partnership offers workshops to families and children and welcome volunteers to work with the team. The funding enables volunteers to contribute their time to hands on planting and practical works around the town. Ware in Bloom aims to involve many community groups working together to improve the town. The project is organised in a cascade with many local community groups “registering” their projects to improve areas around the town and adopting problem areas.

Councillor David Andrews said:“The Ware Town Partnership do a great deal for the benefit of Ware, much of it behind the scenes. I am very grateful that HCC is able to support their work.”

Councillor David Andrews (Ware North) has given £1250 to Thundridge Sports Field to help provide refurbishment of gang-mowers, including sharpening cylinder cutters, and lawnmowers.

Councillor David Andrews said:“This is a Sports Club that for many decades has been a focal point in the village and its reach goes far beyond just the sporting element. I am privileged to able to use part of my Locality Grant to support it.”

Hertsmere

Councillor Michelle Vince (Borehamwood North) has given £1450 to Brookside Boys Club to enable the youngsters of the local area free use of our Astro facilities, giving them something active to do and allowing them to enjoy and play in a safe environment.

Councillor Michelle Vince said: “Brookside boys club is a wonderful asset to the youth of Borehamwood. My locality money will be used to give local youngsters the chance to play on the pitch free of charge. Borehamwood North has within it the most deprived area in Hertfordshire and so it is crucial that opportunities like this are available and continue to be available. Thank-you Brookside.”

North Herts

Councillor Ian Albert (Hitchin North) has given £500 to Girlguiding Hitchin for kitchen equipment to allow the girls to develop cooking skills where there are no or limited facilities. The communal cooking equipment will enable more girls to learn this basic life skills whilst working through their girl-guiding programme.

Councillor Ian Albert said: “I am delighted to Support Hitchin Girl Guides through my Locality Budget who have been established for over 100 years in the town. This sits well with my recent support for Hitchin Scouts and their dinghy replacement. It's really important to be able to keep our local youth groups vibrant and thriving and able to put on a wide range of activities.”