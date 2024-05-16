Councillor Adrian England steps up as new leader at Dacorum Borough Council
The leadership and cabinet changes were announced to members and the public at a meeting yesterday (Wednesday).
In May 2023, the Liberal Democrats were elected as the majority party in Dacorum, winning 28 of 51 seats at the borough elections.
Cllr Ron Tindall, who had been the opposition leader in Dacorum for eight years, took on the role of leader for the first year of the new administration. Ron will remain on the Cabinet as the People and Transformation Portfolio Holder and continue in his role as councillor for Adeyfield West Ward.
Meanwhile, Cllr Simy Dhyani has been selected as deputy leader of the council.
Councillor Tindall described his leadership role as ‘busy and fulfilling’. He said: “I will continue to support the great work we have achieved over the years through my position as Portfolio Holder for People and Transformation, and my role as ward councillor. I wish Adrian and Simy every success in their new roles and look forward to continuing to represent my Adeyfield West constituents."
Cllr England has been a councillor since September 2016. While in opposition, he became Shadow Portfolio-Holder for Neighbourhoods in 2019 with a focus on climate matters, and has served on several committees including Housing & Communities Scrutiny Committee and Health in Dacorum. Since last May, Adrian has served as deputy leader and Portfolio Holder for Climate and Ecological Emergency.
Councillor England said: “Firstly, I want to thank Ron for his dedication to our local community and his leadership over the last nine years. I am honoured to take on the role of leader of Dacorum, my home since 1996. With fantastic leisure and business facilities on our doorstep, coupled with a rich history and ecology, it makes the borough such an amazing place to live. I am looking forward to empowering residents to be more involved with council decisions through their elected representatives as we publish our first corporate plan which will set out how we are planning to overcome the challenges we face across housing, planning, environment and the climate emergency.