Council have been handing out slippers to residents across Dacorum and Herts in a bid to reduce trips and falls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ALMOST 400 pairs of slippers were handed out to residents by Herts County Council last year, in a bid to reduce the number of trips and falls.

A series of ‘slipper swaps’ were held at libraries across the county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the events – targeted at residents at risk of falls – are set to be highlighted in the council’s annual report for 2022-23.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fewer people over 90 have stated they have a disability in the county. (photo from John Stillwell/ PA Images)

“Old slippers can cause trips and falls, often leading to a costly stay in hospital, and a loss of confidence,” says the report, which will be considered by a meeting of the council;s resources and performance cabinet panel on Thursday (October 5).

“As well as giving out 395 pairs of slippers during the 2022 campaign, these annual slipper swap events have provided warm spaces over the winter to help residents manage the cost of living, and we are planning to hold more events this coming winter.”

According to the report occupational therapists offered fall prevention advice at the events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And bags from the charity Small Acts of Kindness – including blankets, woolly hats and socks, cuppa soups and other items – were also handed out.

The annual report, for 2022-23, is designed to demonstrate how the county council is delivering against its priorities for a ‘cleaner, greener, healthier’ Hertfordshire.

It will be presented to a meeting of the council’s resources ad performance cabinet panel on Thursday (October 5).