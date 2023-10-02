News you can trust since 1858
Council have been handing out slippers to residents across Dacorum and Herts in a bid to reduce trips and falls

They’ve been handed out at Herts libraries
By Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:14 BST
ALMOST 400 pairs of slippers were handed out to residents by Herts County Council last year, in a bid to reduce the number of trips and falls.

A series of ‘slipper swaps’ were held at libraries across the county.

And the events – targeted at residents at risk of falls – are set to be highlighted in the council’s annual report for 2022-23.

Fewer people over 90 have stated they have a disability in the county. (photo from John Stillwell/ PA Images)Fewer people over 90 have stated they have a disability in the county. (photo from John Stillwell/ PA Images)
“Old slippers can cause trips and falls, often leading to a costly stay in hospital, and a loss of confidence,” says the report, which will be considered by a meeting of the council;s resources and performance cabinet panel on Thursday (October 5).

“As well as giving out 395 pairs of slippers during the 2022 campaign, these annual slipper swap events have provided warm spaces over the winter to help residents manage the cost of living, and we are planning to hold more events this coming winter.”

According to the report occupational therapists offered fall prevention advice at the events.

And bags from the charity Small Acts of Kindness – including blankets, woolly hats and socks, cuppa soups and other items – were also handed out.

The annual report, for 2022-23, is designed to demonstrate how the county council is delivering against its priorities for a ‘cleaner, greener, healthier’ Hertfordshire.

It will be presented to a meeting of the council’s resources ad performance cabinet panel on Thursday (October 5).

And, subject to agreement by a meeting of the council’s cabinet, on Monday (October 9) it will be published on the county council’s website.

