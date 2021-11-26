Cash boost to thank Hertfordshire’s vital social care workers

Hertfordshire County Council and the county’s two NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) have agreed to fund bonus payments for frontline health and social care workers, to thank them for their extraordinary efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bonus will be paid to care staff who remain in service until the end of February 2022, and will be worth up to £400 for individual front line care workers.

The £7.8 million investment required for the ground-breaking scheme, the first of its kind nationally, will be part-funded with £2.8million from the government’s Adult Care Services Workforce and Recruitment Grant.

Cllr Richard Roberts, Leader of Hertfordshire County Council

The other £5 million required to support the scheme will be drawn from joint Hertfordshire County Council and NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups funds, which are designed to help reduce pressure on the county’s health and social care system.

Cllr Richard Roberts, Leader of Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We are so grateful to care workers who have done such incredible work throughout a really challenging time.

"Without them the whole health and social care system could not function, so we want to show our appreciation and make sure they are rewarded for their continued dedication and effort.

“They have played a vital role during the pandemic, and we know there will be a tough winter to come. We hope that this bonus will make sure they know they are valued.”

Dr Nicolas Small, a lead Hertfordshire GP who advises on workforce issues for the county, and chairs the Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "Hertfordshire’s proximity to London and low unemployment rates have made it challenging to recruit and retain the highly skilled care workers we need.

"The retention scheme is designed to help us to retain our dedicated staff through the winter ahead, ensuring we can provide good quality care to residents and reducing pressure on other parts of the health and social care system.”

Payments will be made through the Care Quality Commission (CQC) registered care providers which employ health and social care workers to deliver services commissioned by the council and the NHS.

These care providers will have the flexibility to use the funding to pay enhanced rates for Christmas shifts, as well as paying retention bonuses to their employees.

Camille Leavold, managing director and co-founder of Abbots Care, said: “Our highly skilled staff work incredibly hard, 365 days of the year.

"As well as the challenges COVID-19 has presented, winter will bring additional pressure to those working in social care to keep residents in need of care and support well.

“We’re delighted that the public sector in Hertfordshire is acknowledging the part we play with this funding, not just in response to the pandemic, but in keeping the wider health service running smoothly.

"These bonus payments will make a real difference to people working in the sector and support providers with recruitment.”