Call for 20mph limits on Hertfordshire roads with school entrances

A Labour county councillor is calling for 20mph speed limits to become the norm in Hertfordshire on all roads that have school entrances.

Many schools across the county are located on roads with limits of more than 20mph – in some cases up to 70mph.

Now Cllr Alistair Willoughby (Lab, Baldock and Letchworth East) is leading calls for the default limit around schools – subject to “appropriate traffic assessments” – to be reduced to 20mph.

On Tuesday (October 21) he proposed the change in a motion submitted to a meeting of the full county council.

It highlighted children as being “among the most vulnerable road users”, with collision severity increasing significantly at speeds above 20mph, and said that a default 20mph limit near school entrances would improve safety, as well as supporting those who walk and cycle and reducing emissions.

Exceptions should be made only where there is “compelling evidence”.

Cllr Willoughby’s motion called on the council to bring forward a feasibility assessment for county-wide implementation, ensuring that funding for signage, enforcement and public awareness campaigns is made available.

The motion will be considered by a future meeting of the council’s highways cabinet panel.

Labour councillors say that if adopted it would mark a major step toward safer school journeys and a more consistent approach to road safety across Hertfordshire.

“Every child should be able to walk to school safely and every parent should feel confident that their community takes that seriously,” said Cllr Willoughby, deputy leader of the Labour group and his party’s spokesperson for highways.

“This motion isn’t just about speed limits. It is about taking sensible steps to put safety first and showing that we listen, that we care and that we are ready to act when something so basic and important needs attention.”

Labour group leader Cllr Nigel Bell (West Watford), who seconded the motion, said: “This is a practical, proportionate step. We are putting forward a clear, deliverable plan that balances safety, consultation and local flexibility.

“It’s about making our communities safer, greener and more walkable.

“Every councillor, every school and every resident should have a voice in how this is rolled out.”

Following the meeting, a spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “We are considering the motion and its merits seriously, and we look forward to discussing it at the panel meeting.”