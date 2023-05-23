Hertfordshire County Council

THE new deputy leader of Hertfordshire County Council has been named as Cllr Fiona Thomson.

Cllr Thomson – who is also a member of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council – is already the county council’s executive member for children, young people and families.

And now she will take on the additional role. Cllr Morris Bright will continue in his role as executive member for public health and community safety.

Also joining the cabinet is Cllr Caroline Clapper.

Cllr Clapper, who is also a member of Hertsmere Borough Council, will take over the role of executive member for education, libraries and lifelong learning.

Meanwhile Cllr Terry Douris – the current executive member for education, libraries and lifelong learning – is today (Tuesday) expected to be voted in as chairman of the county council, at the council’s annual meeting.

Other positions in the cabinet will remain the same. Cllr Tony Kingsbury will continue as executive member for adult care, health and wellbeing.

Cllr Stephen Boulton will continue as executive member for growth, infrastructure and planning.

Cllr Bob Deering is executive member for resources and performance.

And Cllr Eric Buckmaster will continue as executive member for the environment.

Leader of the council Cllr Richard Roberts announced the changes to the cabinet in an open letter to residents.

In that letter, he says: “Reflecting on my two years as leader I feel compelled to thank every councillor and member of staff for their commitment and dedication to the people of Hertfordshire.