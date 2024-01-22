Budget proposals show postage costs Hertfordshire County Council more than £200k a year

And proposals have set more aside for the next financial year

DESPITE the move towards email, Hertfordshire County Council still spends more than £200,000 a year on its postage.

Figures included in the county council’s budget proposals suggest that, by the end of this 23/24 financial year, the cost of postage to the council will be some £225,000.