Budget proposals show postage costs Hertfordshire County Council more than £200k a year
And proposals have set more aside for the next financial year
DESPITE the move towards email, Hertfordshire County Council still spends more than £200,000 a year on its postage.
Figures included in the county council’s budget proposals suggest that, by the end of this 23/24 financial year, the cost of postage to the council will be some £225,000.
But it doesn’t end there. The proposals allocate an additional £34,000 for postage in 2024/5 – bringing the total allocation to £259,000.